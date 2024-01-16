Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo Return To The Carpenter Center In February

The world's foremost all-male comic ballet company brings their internationally beloved troupe of dancers to the Carpenter Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach on February 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. as part of their 50th anniversary season tour.

Les Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo's appearance marks their eighth visit to the Carpenter Center and includes a program featuring gems from across the company's groundbreaking repertoire, including Swan Lake, a piano ballet, and the choreographic fireworks of Paquita. Blending high art with humor, the company's athleticism and comedic brilliance are the perfect recipe for a hilarious night out.

Their appearance on Feb. 3 marks their final stop on the West Coast portion of their 50th anniversary tour and the last chance for L.A. audiences to enjoy the most fun they'll have at the ballet this season. The Trocks' SoCal appearances also includes dates at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert (1/31) and The Balboa Theatre in La Jolla (2/2).

Founded in New York City in 1974, the company, affectionately known as the Trocks, has grown from its roots in late-late shows in off-off Broadway lofts to a global touring sensation, performing from Tokyo to Toronto and everywhere in between. The company dances en travesti with razor-sharp wit and breathtaking pointe work, performing polished parodies of works that span the classical ballet canon. Revered by ballet aficionados as well as by those who don't know a plié from a jeté, The New York Times continues to hail their performances as “wholly spectacular,” and they've gained wide acclaim in two recent documentaries: Rebels on Pointe (2017) and Ballet Boys (2021).

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo When: Saturday, February 3 at 8 p.m. / Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Venue: Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at 6200 E. Atherton St. Long Beach, CA 90815 Tickets: $55, available online at carpenterarts.org.

Additional ticketing information is available at carpenterarts.org/ticket-office.