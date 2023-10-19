Legendary Guitarist and Composer Pat Metheny Returns to CAP UCLA on Dream Box Solo Tour

The 20-time Grammy-winning artist launched his solo tour in conjunction with his latest album release, Dream Box.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 2 Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre

Legendary Guitarist and Composer Pat Metheny Returns to CAP UCLA on Dream Box Solo Tour

Legendary guitarist, composer and improviser, Pat Metheny, returns to UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) to headline Royce Hall on Sunday, October 29 at 7 pm.

The 20-time Grammy-winning artist launched his solo tour in conjunction with his latest album release, Dream Box, which features personal and fan favorites from his esteemed nearly 50-year career. Tickets are available now at cap.ucla.edu, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office. 

Metheny first burst onto the international jazz scene in 1974. With the release of his first album, Bright Size Life the following year (1975), he reinvented the traditional "jazz guitar" sound for a new generation of players. Throughout his career, Metheny has continued to redefine the genre by utilizing new technology and constantly working to evolve the improvisational and sonic potential of his instrument. He has performed with artists as diverse as Steve Reich to Ornette Coleman to Herbie Hancock to Jim Hall to Milton Nascimento to David Bowie. His 20 Grammy Awards are  spread out over a variety of different categories including Best Rock Instrumental, Best Contemporary Jazz Recording, Best Jazz Instrumental Solo and Best Instrumental Composition — at one point winning seven consecutive Grammys for seven consecutive albums. In 2015 Metheny was inducted into the Downbeat Hall of Fame, becoming only the fourth guitarist to be included and its youngest member. 

In addition to his success as a performing artist, Metheny is an accomplished music educator. At 18, he was the youngest teacher ever at the University of Miami. At 19, he became the youngest teacher ever at the Berklee College of Music, where he also received an honorary doctorate more than twenty years later (1996). Metheny has taught music workshops all over the world, from the Dutch Royal Conservatory and the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz to clinics in Asia and South America. 

Metheny has been a true musical pioneer in the realm of electronic music and was one of the very first jazz musicians to treat the synthesizer as a serious musical instrument. Years before the invention of MIDI technology, Metheny was using the Synclavier as a composing tool. He also has been instrumental in the development of several new kinds of guitars such as the soprano acoustic guitar, the 42-string Pikasso guitar, Ibanez's PM series jazz guitars and a variety of other custom instruments. Metheny continues to be one of the brightest stars of the jazz community, dedicating time to both his own projects and those of emerging artists and established veterans alike, helping them to reach their audience as well as realizing their own artistic visions.

The CAP UCLA 2023 fall programs continue on November 3-4 with Omar Offendum's The Little Syria Show at The Nimoy. 

Click Here (CAP UCLA) is the public-facing research and presenting organization for the performing arts at the University of California, Los Angeles—one of the world's leading public research universities. We are housed within the UCLA School of the Arts & Architecture along with the Hammer and Fowler museums. The central pursuit of our work as an organization is to sustain the diversity of contemporary performing artists while celebrating their contributions to culture. We acknowledge, amplify and support artists through major presentations, commissions and creative development initiatives. Our programs offer audiences a direct connection to the ideas, perspectives and concerns of living artists. Through the lens of dance, theater, music, literary arts, digital media arts and collaborative disciplines, informed by diverse racial and cultural backgrounds, artists and audiences come together in our theaters and public spaces to explore new ways of seeing that expands our understanding of the world we live in now.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Photos: bAfA Theatreworks Presents SLOW THUNDER Photo
Photos: bAfA Theatreworks Presents SLOW THUNDER

bAfA TheatreWorks has released photos of the world premiere of Slow Thunder, written and directed by Suse Sternkopf, at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood.

2
Jaxx Theatricals Murder, Magic & Mayhem Series Continues With Kelsey Harpers SOMETHING Photo
Jaxx Theatricals' Murder, Magic & Mayhem Series Continues With Kelsey Harper's SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL Presents Beetlejuice

Jaxx Theatricals has announced writer-performer Kelsey Harper's one-woman finger-puppet show Something Like...Musical on Thursday Oct. 26 at 7:30pm on the Main Stage at the Jaxx Theater in Hollywood.

3
Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Names Joyce LaBriola as New Executive Director Photo
Los Angeles Youth Orchestra Names Joyce LaBriola as New Executive Director

Los Angeles Youth Orchestra welcomes Joyce LaBriola as new Executive Director, bringing extensive experience in arts development and community engagement. Exciting growth ahead for the organization!

4
Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott Talks A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM at A Noise Within on Bob B Photo
Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott Talks A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at A Noise Within on Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott discusses her stunning new production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at A Noise Within in Pasadena. Tune in to Bob Barth's One Night Stand for exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes details.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Collaboration LAB in Los Angeles Collaboration LAB
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse Event Room (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Zarathustra! in Los Angeles Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane Tour in Los Angeles Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane Tour
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (11/08-11/08)
Green Umbrella Series: Last Days in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: Last Days
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/06-2/06)
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations in Los Angeles Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall (10/17-10/29)
Beautiful in Los Angeles Beautiful
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (11/10-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You