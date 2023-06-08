Latino Theater Company to Offer Free Summer Conservatory Program for High School Students

Latino Theater Company is accepting applications to its 2023 Summer Youth Conservatory. The free five-week program, available to high school students in grades 9 through 12, takes place June 25 through July 30 at the Los Angeles Theatre Center in Downtown Los Angeles. Up to 30 students will be selected to participate.



Latino Theater Company’s Summer Conservatory is designed to create an opportunity for high school students to train in a university-style theater program. Students attend courses in acting, playwriting, dance, voice and speech, theater analysis and movement. They read college-level plays and texts that spark their imagination and increase their ability to explore the expanse of their own creativity. For five weeks, professionally trained directors, writers, actors, scholars and theater technicians work with the students as they improvise, write, direct and act in their own short scenes and poems. The program culminates in a theatrical production created and produced by the students. The program provides students with unique and valuable experiences designed to help them develop the skills they need to succeed in college and future careers. Students leave the program with the self-discipline and self-confidence needed to apply to university-level conservatory training.



The program is free of charge, and lunch is included on all days.



For more information and to submit an application, go to www.latinotheaterco.org/conservatory.