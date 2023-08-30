Latino Theater Company Presents TACOS LA BROOKLYN in September

Appropriation… or appreciation? Latino Theater Company presents the world premiere of an exciting, multilingual comic drama developed in Latino Theater Company’s Circle of Imaginistas playwriting group and produced in association with East West Players. Fidel Gomez directs the world premiere of Tacos La Brooklyn by Joel Ulloa for a September 30 opening at The Los Angeles Theatre Center. Performances will continue through Oct. 29, with six low-priced previews taking place September 21 through September 29.

Chino, a young and ambitious Korean American who grew up in a foster family on Los Angeles’ Eastside, hopes to grow his successful taco stand, “Chino’s Underground Tacos,” into a brick and mortar restaurant. When Yesenia Tapia, a Mexican American social media influencer, accuses Chino of cultural appropriation and pandering to a gentrifying neighborhood, he must convince the community of his cultural authenticity in a multi-faceted and complicated city.

With its vibrant ‘L.A River Night Market’ setting and easy flow between three languages (English supertitles provided), Tacos La Brooklyn looks at cultural identity, interracial dynamics, gentrification, street vendors, social media and cancel culture — all through a distinctly Los Angeles lens.

”There’s a huge crossover between Latino and Asian cultures on L.A.’s East side,” Gomez says, recalling a recent commemoration event for the 80th anniversary of the Zoot Suit Riots held in Little Tokyo. “It was attended not only by Chicanos, but by Japanese “Cholos” and lowrider enthusiasts — a subculture touched on in the play. To be able to tell a story from multiple cultural viewpoints is really exciting.”

“I wanted to celebrate the different neighborhoods of L.A. through street vending, language, and the overlap between cultures that we often experience in our city,” explains Ulloa. “In the end, this is a story about exploring identity and how we find (or choose) our family.”

Tacos La Brooklyn stars Gavin Lee as Chino; Esperanza America as Yesenia Tapia; Xavi Moreno, Zilah Mendoza and Alejandra Flores as fellow LA River Night Market vendors Mike, Monse and Lencha; Sal Lopez as Chino’s “abuelito”; Paul Dateh, Ariel Kayoko Labasan and Sayaka Miyatani as “Japanese Cholos” Whisper, Benjiro and Mariko; and Jesus “Chuy” Perez as “El Musico.”

The creative team includes scenic designer Natalie Morales; lighting designer Pablo Santiago; sound designer John Zalewski; projection designer Hsuan-Kuang Hsieh; and costume designer Maria Catarina Rodrigues. The assistant director is Nicolas Ruano. Stage manager is Alexa Wolfe is assisted by Valerie Vega.

The Latino Theater Company is dedicated to providing a world-class arts center for those pursuing artistic excellence; a laboratory where both tradition and innovation are honored and honed; and a place where the convergence of people, cultures and ideas contribute to the future. Now in its 38th year, LTC has operated The Los Angeles Theatre Center, a landmark building in Downtown’s Historic Core, since 2006.

As the nation's premier Asian American theater organization, East West Players produces artistic work and educational programs that foster dialogue exploring Asian Pacific Islander (API) experiences. Founded in 1965, at a time when APIs faced limited or no opportunities to see their experiences reflected outside of stereotypical and demeaning caricatures in the American landscape, EWP not only ensures that API stories are told, but works to increase access, inclusion and representation in the economy.

Tacos La Brooklyn opens on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m., with performances thereafter on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. through October 29. Six preview performances take place September 21 through September 29 on the same schedule. Tickets range from $22–$48, except opening night which is $58 and includes pre- and post-performance receptions, and previews, which are Pay-What-You-Will starting at $10.

The Los Angeles Theatre Center is located at 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013. Parking is available for $8 with box office validation at Joe’s Parking structure, 530 S. Spring St. (immediately south of the theater).

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (213) 489-0994 or go to www.latinotheaterco.org.