Laguna Playhouse Announces Changes To Its 2020 Season Of Shows

Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard announce changes to the Laguna Playhouse 2020 season of shows.

Comedienne Rita Rudner will replace the previously announced Melanie Griffith in Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, which will now open on March 1, 2020 and the world premiere musical TO SIR, WITH LOVE is moving to the final slot of the season in June, 2020.

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You