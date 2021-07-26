Laguna Playhouse Announces 2021-2022 Season

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has announced its doors will open after a too long 18 months, so they can (finally!) celebrate their 100th year of creating exceptional theatre in one of Southern California's most beautiful & vibrant communities! Comments Executive Director Ellen Richard and Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham, "We cannot wait to welcome you, our subscribers and audiences back to the Laguna Playhouse after this unprecedented intermission. It may have been delayed but we are going to celebrate our 100thSeason in style with shows that are uplifting, hilarious and life-affirming!"

Their 100th season begins with Denny and the Dreamers singing all your favorite 1960s songs in the smash-hit, jukebox musical, SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM; followed by the heart-warming musical drama, based on the hit film, THE SPITFIRE GRILL; then Ella Fitzgerald will take their stage in FIRST LADY OF SONG: ALEXIS J. ROSTON SINGS ELLA FITZGERALD; next is a play you'll find almost perfect as you experience the funny and heartwarming, ALMOST, MAINE; the Summer will bring the musicals you are going to dance in their aisles to, starting with the infectious songs of the Bee Gees in SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER; and they complete their season with the exhilarating XANADU! A season worth the wait and a spectacular way to welcome you back to your LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE!

THE LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE 100th ANNIVERSARY SEASON:

SH-BOOM!

LIFE COULD BE A DREAM

October 13 - October 31, 2021 (Press Opening October 17, 2021)

Created by Roger Bean

Hey cool cats! Take a trip to Springfield and meet the Crooning Crabcakes as they prepare to enter the Big Whopper Radio contest and realize their dreams of making it to the big time! The '60s hits say it all: "Fools Fall in Love," "Tears on my Pillow," "Runaround Sue," "Earth Angel," "Stay," "Unchained Melody," "Lonely Teardrops," and "The Glory of Love." This delightful, award-winning jukebox musical, written and created by Roger Bean (The Marvelous Wonderettes), will leave you laughing, singing, and cheering- let's hear it for the boys!

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

January 26 - February 13, 2022 (Press Opening January 30, 2022)

Music and Book by James Valcq

Lyrics and Book by Fred Alley

Based on the film by Lee David Zlotoff

Nobody is perfect, and everyone deserves a second chance.

Run away to a small town where they "roll the streets up at night" and find yourself in a café that serves up a soul-stirring story with a strong cup of joe. This joyous musical bubbles over with toe-tapping fun and soaring, heart-felt melodies - and is proof that a new beginning is as close as your own back porch. This beloved play broke box office records and delighted audiences when it was first presented at Laguna Playhouse in 2002.

FIRST LADY OF SONG:

ALEXIS J. ROSTON SINGS

ELLA FITZGERALD

March 2 - March 20, 2022 (Press Opening March 6, 2022)

Presented by Artists Lounge Live

Starring Alexis J. Roston

Award-winner Alexis J. Roston salutes America's favorite jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald. Roston is known for her mesmerizing star turn as Billie Holiday in multiple productions of Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, earning Chicago's Jeff Award and Black Theatre Alliance Award. In a spellbinding concert performance, Roston effortlessly emits the sultry swing and playful joy that made Ella an American treasure. Classic tunes by Ellington, Gershwin, Porter and more include "Summertime," "The Lady Is a Tramp," and "It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got That Swing

ALMOST, MAINE

April 20 - May 8, 2022 (Press Opening April 24, 2022)

Written by John Cariani

Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, Almost, Maine is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center, each with its own touch of sorcery. Strangers become friends, friends become lovers, and lovers turn into strangers. On one cold and magical winter night, the citizens of Almost experience the life-altering power of the human heart.

ANOTHER SPECTACULAR SHOW!

TBA

May 25 - June 12, 2022 (Press Opening May 29, 2022)

We are working hard to find the perfect show to fit into this special season!

Stay Tuned!

THIS SUMMER IS GOING TO BE HOT! GET READY FOR SOME...

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

June 29 - July 17, 2022 (Press Opening July 3, 2022)

Based on the Paramount/RSO Picture

Based on a story by Nik Cohn

Screenplay by Norman Wexler

Stage Adaption by Nan Knighton

Featuring songs by The Bee Gees

Tony Manero doesn't have much going for him during the weekdays. He still lives at home and works as a paint store clerk in his Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood. On the weekends however he is the king of the dance floor at the local disco where he and his friends go to dance the night away. When a big dance competition is announced, he wrangles the beautiful and talented Stephanie to be his partner. As the two train for the big night, they start to fall for each other as well. Packed with disco classics including the Bee Gees' hits "Stayin' Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than A Woman," the musical is filled with explosive energy and sensational choreography.

AND THERE YOU ARE, A SHOOTING STAR!

XANADU

August 3- August 21, 2022 (Press Opening August 7, 2022)

Book by Douglas Carter Beane

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar

Xanadu follows the journey of a magical and beautiful Greek muse, Kira, who descends from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, California in 1980 on a quest to inspire a struggling artist, Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first ROLLER DISCO! (Hey, it's 1980!) But, when Kira falls into forbidden love with the mortal Sonny, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING:

Subscriptions to their 100th ANNIVERSARY SEASON are now available. 7-Play Season Tickets range from $268 - $408 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).

The box office is open Mondays - Saturdays: 12 pm to 5 pm; Sundays: 11 am -

4 pm (box office will open in September and will be open until showtime on performance days).

For more information on all shows and programming visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will offer both vaccination-only and open-to-all performances this season. Their first two weeks of each run will be for fully vaccinated patrons only, followed by a week of open performances for all audiences. Subscribers who would like to move to a week that better serves their needs can do so. Any additional protocol will depend, of course, on governmental regulations.