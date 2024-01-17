Laguna Art Museum to Present Modern Alchemy: The Fusion Of Art And Nature In The Jewelry Designs Of Adam Neeley

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will present Modern Alchemy, an exhibition showcasing the fusion of art, nature and innovation in the jewelry designs of the renowned designer, Adam Neeley. The first-ever decorative arts show at LAM will be on view from February 17 through July 29, 2024.

Adam Neeley, an award-winning artist-jeweler, skillfully combines traditional goldsmith techniques with cutting-edge technologies to transform precious metals and gemstones into wearable masterpieces. His unparalleled designs draw inspiration from the diverse shapes and colors found in the natural world, a passion ignited during his childhood rock-collecting adventures. Neeley's artistic journey led him to study under master goldsmiths in Italy, where he honed his craft and developed a distinctive style, earning him international acclaim and prestigious awards within the jewelry industry. Throughout years of experimentation, Neeley pioneered the groundbreaking SpectraGold technique, a never-before-seen process seamlessly transitioning one color of gold into another. Achieved through a meticulous forging process, this technique produces a subtle gradient, or ombré, of color—from yellow gold to white gold and beyond. Neeley's innovation, coupled with his creation of entirely new gold colors, evokes the essence of a modern-day alchemist.

"Adam Neeley's Modern Alchemy is a testament to the transformative power of art. Neeley's ability to blend traditional craftsmanship with his original SpectraGold technique will take you on a journey where each piece becomes a unique expression of alchemical beauty,” said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director, Laguna Art Museum. “We are excited to present Modern Alchemy as the first-ever decorative arts show at Laguna Art Museum."

Modern Alchemy delves into the creative processes of this visionary jeweler, showcasing Neeley's unique techniques and the use of raw and faceted gems and minerals in his art. Collaborating with world-class lapidaries, including the esteemed Stephen Avery, Neeley crafts imaginative pieces that transcend contemporary designs, transporting admirers into a realm of dreams and fantasy inspired by his boundless imagination and the world around him. Adam Neeley truly stands as a twenty-first-century alchemist, pushing the boundaries of artistic expression in the realm of jewelry.

Neeley has received numerous accolades in the jewelry industry, including 13 AGTA Spectrum Awards, 2 AGTA Cutting Edge Awards, 11 MJSA Vision Awards, 2 Tahitian Pearl Trophies and 2 President's Trophies. Additionally, he has been honored with a Vision Award from the CPAA, a Saul Bell Design Award and has earned over a dozen top-of-category and Best of Show recognitions at prestigious fine art shows across the United States. As a dedicated member of the American Jewelry Design Council, Neeley collaborates with other leading American designers to elevate jewelry into an art form. His piece “South Sea Glow” is a part of the Smithsonian Institution's permanent collection.

“Modern Alchemy explores my journey as an artist. From early years of gemstone cutting & silversmithing, to developing my own unique design aesthetic & inventing new gold colors. This exhibition features displays to excite audiences of all ages and share the magical world of the jewelry arts,” said Adam Neeley.

In addition to the Modern Alchemy exhibition at Laguna Art Museum, Neeley's jewelry is also on display at his local showroom in Laguna Beach at 352 North Coast Highway Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Available for viewing by appointment Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM. For more information about Modern Alchemy, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Adam Neeley

For more than 25 years, California-based jewelry designer, gemologist, and goldsmith, Adam Neeley has established a reputation for crafting jewelry of unparalleled artistry and design. Neeley's innovative spirit and fiery creativity, combined with technical mastery, has garnered numerous major design awards as well as the attention of museums and elite collectors.

About Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Art Museum exists to engage and enlighten people of all ages through art that embodies and preserves the California experience. Laguna Art Museum presents exhibitions relevant to California art and artists throughout the year and is home to the annual Art & Nature Festival celebrating the museum's unique relationship to the environment.

