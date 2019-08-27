LaDarrion Williams' New Play COCO QUEENS to Receive Staged Reading

After extensive rewrites over the course of the year, LA's very own LaDarrion Williams will be bringing his new play, Coco Queens to the stage as a staged reading performance. It is to be directed by Jennifer Jones and is slated for a 2020 production!

The reading will take place on September 7th, 2019 6:30 PM at Actors Company in Hollywood, CA. 916 N. Formosa Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046

Starring

P Jay Phillips

Mildred Langford, (Antaeus Theatre Company Native Son)

Conisha Dorsey-Wade

Vanoy Burnough

Set in a small town called Helena, Alabama, Coco Queens is a riveting play that forms an unbroken bond between four women as they navigate their way through deep-seated, sometimes painful challenges of love, forgiveness and black womanhood in the 1970s.

Admission will be set at $5/ donation!

Light refreshments will be served.

THERE WILL BE STREET PARKING AND LIGHT PARKING IN THEATRE PARKING LOT.

Come celebrate with us with some music, dance and the story of the Coco Queens of Helena, AL!

Please RSVP at ladarrionwilliams@msn.com

LaDarrion Williams Los Angeles based playwright. His first play, Concrete Rose, won first place at the Alabama State Thespian Conference and was performed internationally in 2013 and self-produced in Dec 2017 at the Moments Playhouse Theatre in Los Angeles. It was also produced at A Noise Within Theatre as apart of their Noise Now Reading Series. His play, Broken Memories, has been performed several times nationwide, acquiring several awards and recognition. His adaptation of the best-selling memoir, Feeding A Monster, was directed by award-winning actor and director, Art Evans. He was a guest writer for Center Theatre Group's August Wilson Monologue Competition and his play Black Creek Risin' was a part of the 2019 Great Plains Theatre Conference. LaDarrion was also awarded the 2019 MacDowell Colony Playwriting fellowship where he will develop the second installment of his Black Creek Trilogy Plays.





