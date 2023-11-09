La Mirada Theatre to Launch 'The Next Carole King' Contest to Celebrate the Opening of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT are celebrating the opening of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL by looking for “The Next Carole King,” and calling out to all local female singer/songwriters to submit a 30–60 second video of themselves singing any Carole King song and posting to our Instagram page for the chance to perform pre-show at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts at a future performance of BEAUTIFUL. Winners will receive four tickets to the smash-hit musical and be featured across all of our social media platforms as “The Next Carole King.” Three local singer/songwriters will also win the opportunity to perform a set of their music LIVE pre-show at an upcoming performance of the musical. Submissions are now being accepted by posting your video on Instagram (tag @lamiradatheatre #thenextcaroleking #beautifulthemusical), and winners will be notified Monday, November 20.



BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL, features a book by Douglas McGrath; words & music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil; music by arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing; orchestrations, vocal, and music arrangements by Steve Sidwell; musical direction by Ryan O’Connell; choreography & associate direction by Joyce Chittick; and direction by David Ruttura (based on the original Broadway direction by Marc Bruni and original Broadway choreography by Josh Prince).

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL will preview on Friday, November 10 at 8 pm & Saturday, November 11 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, November 11 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, December 3, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



Follow the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom – from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics like “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “So Far Away,” “It Might as Well Rain Until September,” “Up on the Roof,” and “The Loco-motion.” Don’t miss this smash Broadway hit which ran for 6 years!



ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING





Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There are no performances on Sunday, November 12 at

6:30 pm or Thursday, November 23 at 7:30 pm (Thanksgiving). There is an added performance on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:30pm (due to the Thanksgiving holiday).



There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, November 25 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 pm.



Tickets range from $19 - $90 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website Click Here or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group and military discounts are available. $14 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.



LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue, where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.



LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS COVID PROTOCOLS

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts continues to follow the County and State Public Health guidelines and will follow the protocols in place at the time of any given performance.

