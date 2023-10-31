LA's Musical Mondays to Host BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH Hosted By Walid Chaya And Studio For Performing Arts LA

Celebrate art, community, and generosity on November 6, 2023.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

LA's Musical Mondays to Host BROADWAY BENEFIT BASH Hosted By Walid Chaya And Studio For Performing Arts LA

In a celebration of art, community, and generosity, Musical Mondays, affectionately known as "MuMo," is set to host its much-anticipated "Broadway Benefit Bash" on Monday, November 6, 2023, at the iconic Chapel at The Abbey in West Hollywood.

With over 14 years of enchanting Broadway lovers, MuMo has consistently wowed audiences with its diverse Live Spot performances each Monday. This particular Monday is a special one, as it marks the extraordinary "Broadway Benefit Bash", produced in collaboration with Walid Chaya, Live Spot Host and Director of Studio For Performing Arts LA.

Ishka Maher, the WeHo Nightlife producer of Musical Mondays, joins forces with Walid to ensure this Monday's Live Spot and Benefit is an unforgettable night of music and merriment.

Attendees can look forward to a night filled with music, camaraderie, and opportunities to give back. The event is free with an RSVP, but organizers are encouraging guests to bring canned food and gently used clothing as donations for the LA LGBT Center's homeless youth collection.

The evening's schedule promises a wide array of entertainment, making this event on Nov. 6 a must-attend for all lovers of Broadway and the arts:

  • 8:00 PM: The night kicks off with a Musical Music Videos Screening and Singalong, courtesy of "The Fans of MuMo," setting the stage for a night of musical magic.

  • 10:00 PM: The spotlight shifts to the Live Spot Special Performance, where a stellar lineup of talents will take the stage to deliver a night of unforgettable Broadway musical performances.

  • 10:45 PM: The event will conclude with an Open Mic Broadway Karaoke, giving attendees the chance to showcase their own musical prowess.

Hosting the "Broadway Benefit Bash" is the incomparable Walid Chaya, alongside an ensemble of sensational performers:

Brandon Hudson (Broadway Original Cast "Hamilton" & "Head Over Heels")

Ciera Dawn (Universal's "Pitch Perfect", OSF's "Once On This Island")

Jeremy Saje (Symphonic Vocalist, DOMA Theatre Co "Jesus Christ Superstar")

★ Heaven Nunez (Covina Playhouse "Cinderella", NYA Winner for "Mimi" in "Rent")

★ Brice Corder (The Public "Disney's Benefit for BCEFA - Happiest Millionaire", Weathervane Playhouse AD)

Zaya Kolia (Berkeley Rep "English", Golden Thread "Language of Wild Berries")

★ Zoe Hodge (San Francisco Playhouse "Groundhog Day", AASC "The Trial")

This event is more than just a night of entertainment. It's a chance for the community to come together, support a vital local cause, and revel in the magic of Broadway. By bringing donations of canned food and gently used clothing, attendees will directly impact the lives of homeless youth supported by the LA LGBT Center.

So, mark your calendars for November 6, 2023, and head to The Chapel at The Abbey in West Hollywood for a night of music, unity, and giving back. Let's make this "Broadway Benefit Bash" an evening to remember!



