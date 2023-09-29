LACO Launches Orchestral Series with Grammy-Winning Violinist Augustin Hadelich and More

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) launches its 2023/24 Orchestral Series with Music Director Jaime Martín conducting the highly anticipated West Coast premiere of Dai Wei’s poignant Invisible Portals, a co-commission by LACO and the American Composer’s Orchestra, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, 8 pm, at Glendale’s Alex Theatre, and Sunday, October 22, 2023, 7 pm, at UCLA’s Royce Hall. The Chinese-born composer filters musical traditions through her experimental lens, inspired by her recent collaborations with local performers and musicians in Tibet and Yunnan province. Wei says of Invisible Portals, “The work involves musical elements such as throat singing, traditional ethnic dance music, contemporary resonance, and the propulsive rhythms of pop music. I want to create a multicultural and multidimensional conversation that goes beyond time and space, which ultimately takes me to the sanctuary I carry inside.”

The program continues with Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich, whose performances reveal “something from a plane beyond ours” (The Washington Post), playing Mendelssohn’s transportive Violin Concerto in E minor, and concludes with Mozart’s eternal Symphony No. 41 in C major, “Jupiter.”

Hadelich, one of the great violinists of our time, is known for his phenomenal technique, insightful and persuasive interpretations and ravishing tone. He tours extensively around the world and has performed with all the major American orchestras as well as the Berliner Philharmoniker, Concertgebouworkest, Orchestre National de France, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, NHK Symphony Orchestra Tokyo, and many others. The German-born violinist, now an American and German citizen, won the 2016 GRAMMY Award for “Best Classical Instrumental Solo.” He studied with Joel Smirnoff at New York’s Juilliard School and made a significant career leap in 2006 when he won the International Violin Competition in Indianapolis. Other distinctions include an Avery Fisher Career Grant (2009); a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship in the UK (2011); an honorary doctorate from the University of Exeter in the UK (2017); and being voted “Instrumentalist of the Year” by the influential magazine Musical America (2018). Hadelich is on the violin faculty of the Yale School of Music at Yale University. He plays violin from 1744 by Giuseppe Guarneri del Ges., known as “Leduc, ex Szeryng”, on loan from the Tarisio Trust.



LOS ANGELES CHAMBER ORCHESTRA (LACO) ranks among the world’s top musical ensembles. Beloved by audiences and praised by critics, the Orchestra is a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks and, with eight ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, a champion of contemporary composers. Headquartered in the heart of the country's cultural capital, LACO has been proclaimed “America’s finest chamber orchestra” (Public Radio International), “LA’s most unintimidating chamber music experience” (Los Angeles magazine), “resplendent” (Los Angeles Times), and “one of the world's great chamber orchestras"(KUSC Classical FM). Performing throughout greater Los Angeles, the Orchestra has made 32 recordings, including, most recently, a 2019 BIS Records release of works for violin and chamber orchestra that features Concertmaster Margaret Batjer and the world premiere recording of Pierre Jalbert’s Violin Concerto (a LACO co-commission). LACO, with offices located in downtown Los Angeles, has toured Europe, South America and Japan, and performed across North America.