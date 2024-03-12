L.A. Theatre Works' THE FEVER SYNDROME Now Available for Download

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



L.A. Theatre Works newest audio theater recording is a thrilling portrait of a brilliantly dysfunctional family. The Fever Syndrome, by British playwright Alexis Zegerman, is now available for digital download and online streaming for $4.99.

In Zegerman’s multi-layered family drama, Dr Richard Myers, the great IVF innovator, is being honored with a lifetime achievement award. His family has gathered at the patriarchal home on Manhattan's Upper West Side to celebrate the occasion, but it’s not long before this fractious group, more accustomed to debate than empathy, fall into dispute over conflicting Thanksgiving memories, polarized opinions on investment banking, how best to care for their ailing father — and who will inherit Richard's wealth and prestigious science institution.



L.A. Theatre Works veteran Sarah Drew (Grey’s Anatomy) directs the distinguished cast that includes Hugo Armstrong (LA. Theatre Works recordings of The Other Place; Kindertransport; Cyrano de Bergerac) as Myers and Joanne Whalley (Exodus: The Shanghai Jews; The Little Foxes, Macbeth) as Richard’s much younger third wife, Meghan. Taking on the roles of Dot, Richard’s daughter from his first marriage, and her husband — both scientists themselves — are Drew’s fellow Grey’s Anatomy costar Kelly McCreary and Matthew Floyd Miller (The Goodbye Girl, Behind the Sheet, Lucy Loves Desi), while Monica McSwain (Steel Magnolias, Behind the Sheet) portrays their young daughter, Lily. Dot’s twin half-brothers, Thomas and Anthony, are played by Seamus Dever (Castle, LATW recordings of The Hound of the Baskervilles, The Sun Also Rises) and Patrick Heusinger (Absentia, LATW’s Next Fall, The Sun Also Rises) respectively. Rounding out the cast as Thomas’s partner, Philip, is Desean K. Terry (The Morning Show on Apple TV+).



Originally commissioned by Manhattan Theatre Club as part of its Sloan Initiative, a partnership with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation to commission, develop and produce new plays about math, science and technology, The Fever Syndrome premiered at the Hampstead Theatre in London. The L.A. Theatre Works recording is part of the company’s Relativity Series, a collection of science-themed plays also supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

