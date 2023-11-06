L.A. Theatre Works Featured in Vast Arts Multimedia Collection for K-12 Schools and Libraries

Every public school student and teacher, as well as every Californian with a library card, can now access over 5,000 theater, music and dance performance videos and audio performances and over 3,000 world music albums anytime they want, online at no charge through their school district and local library.



These video and audio recordings from the Alexander Street platform by ProQuest (part of Clarivate) are the latest addition to the online resources the California State Library provides to K-12 students and include performances from L.A. Theatre Works, Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre, music from Smithsonian's Folkways label, and video recordings chronicling music history and cultural change co-created by Grammy award-winner Quincy Jones.



“This helps California put a capital ‘A for Arts' in the online STEAM resources we're offering public school students and teachers — and every Californian with a library card,” said California State Librarian Greg Lucas.



The Alexander Street collections include over 430 full-length audio plays produced by L.A. Theatre Works.



“L.A. Theatre Works is honored to provide teachers and students throughout California the opportunity to deepen their connection and response to the art of drama and performance through our unique database of audio plays,” says L.A. Theatre Works founder and producing director Susan Loewenberg. “These classic masterpieces and contemporary dramas represent the best of American and world theater performed by our most distinguished screen and stage actors, and provide compelling content that illuminates issues across disciplines. Whether studying English or science, mathematics or social studies, students and teachers will find plays that enliven their understanding of a subject.”



Examples of performances from other California arts organizations and artists that are part of the collections include video performances from the Los Angeles Symphony and San Francisco Opera; international dance recordings produced from Berkeley, CA; jazz performances, video, and international music audio recorded in California; and lectures on acting technique from California-based professionals.



The State Library and its partner, the Riverside County Office of Education, have provided online tools for academic success to California's school students and their teachers at no cost to schools since 2018.



California local library-card holders can access the resources online. Check the online resources section of your local library or ask a librarian. If the library hasn't added the resources yet, encourage library staff to find out more by emailing K12.Resources@library.ca.gov