 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

GIVĒON, YOLA and More Join A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA at the Hollywood Bowl

Previously announced artists include: Beck, Eduardo Betancourt, Meme del Real of Cafe Tacvba, and more.

By:
GIVĒON, YOLA and More Join A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA at the Hollywood Bowl

The LA Phil has added GIVĒON, YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Adria Duque, Ernesto Laya, Elvis Martinez, Nella and Gregorio Nieto to the incredible lineup of artists to perform for for August 23rd’s “A Concert for Venezuela” at the Hollywood Bowl.

The concert–Gustavo Dudamel’s last as Music & Artistic Director of the LA Phil–will raise funds for Dudamel’s Earthquake Recovery to Support Venezuelan Communities Fund, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) Fund.

Previously announced artists include: Beck, Eduardo Betancourt, Meme del Real of Cafe Tacvba, Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, Jorge Glem, Natalia Lafourcade, Lasso, Moises Torrealba and Carlos Vives.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Hollywood Bowl
Upcoming Shows
A Concert for Venezuela
8/23 - 8/23/2026
David Byrne: Who Is The Sky?
8/28 - 8/29/2026
Recent Articles
Beck, Eduardo Betancourt and More to Join A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA at the Hollywood Bowl
Beck, Eduardo Betancourt and More to Join A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA at the Hollywood Bowl
8/4/2026
Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil Will Perform A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA at the Hollywood Bowl
Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil Will Perform A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA at the Hollywood Bowl
7/7/2026
Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows
Good Night, Oscar in Los Angeles Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
Much Ado About Nothing in Los Angeles Much Ado About Nothing
McCadden Place Theatre (8/07-8/16)
6 Out of 10 in Los Angeles 6 Out of 10
Theatre 68 (8/20-8/20)
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
Emily Skinner: In Concert in Los Angeles Emily Skinner: In Concert
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/14-8/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) (10/11-10/11)
John Lloyd Young in Los Angeles John Lloyd Young
Feinstein's at the Nikko (8/21-8/22) PHOTOS
Love, Loss and What I Wore in Los Angeles Love, Loss and What I Wore
Sawyer's Playhouse (8/08-8/30) PHOTOS
Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding in Los Angeles Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (9/10-9/20)
Doja Cat at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles Doja Cat at The Kia Forum
The Kia Forum (10/22-10/22)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets