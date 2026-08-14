GIVĒON, YOLA and More Join A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA at the Hollywood Bowl

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The LA Phil has added GIVĒON, YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Adria Duque, Ernesto Laya, Elvis Martinez, Nella and Gregorio Nieto to the incredible lineup of artists to perform for for August 23rd’s “A Concert for Venezuela” at the Hollywood Bowl.

The concert–Gustavo Dudamel’s last as Music & Artistic Director of the LA Phil–will raise funds for Dudamel’s Earthquake Recovery to Support Venezuelan Communities Fund, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) Fund.

Previously announced artists include: Beck, Eduardo Betancourt, Meme del Real of Cafe Tacvba, Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, Jorge Glem, Natalia Lafourcade, Lasso, Moises Torrealba and Carlos Vives.

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