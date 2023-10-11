LA FEMME INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL Promotes Diversity & Inclusion Since 2005 Launches 2023 Film Fest Live And Virtual

The 19th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival (LAFIFF) announces a full range of 110+ films, shorts, documentaries, animation, and music videos over a 4- day multi-theatre and event festival. We are hosting a hybrid festival that screening on the ground at the Regal Cinemas in downtown Los Angeles and Virtually. Hosting 5 industry panels, after hour industry mixers and two special screenings: the upcoming film starring Jamie Foxx, Kevin Daniel, Vivica A Fox and Mickey Rourke "Not Another Church Movie" on Oct 20th, at 7PM and the groundbreaking documentary "Rebel Hearts" on Oct 19th at 6PM.

Some of our competition films include: "Gloria Gaynor"- documentary, "Maya" with Rumer Willis & Patricia Velasquez, "Scrap" with Vivian Kerr, Lana Parrilla & Anthony Rapp, Midnight at Paradise with Liane Balaban, "Three Birthdays" directed by Jane Weinstock are just a few of the films being screened at LAFIFF.

Festival alumni weigh in with past honorees Valerie McCaffrey and Vivica A Fox, Executive Producer and Star of "Not Another Church Movie" and Minako Fujiyoshi, creator of the hit anime series "Megalobox" and "Nomad" who is this year's Jury Head for the Animation Shorts and will also participate as a panelist on the Animation Panel.

Our panel Line up this year includes the following: Panel 1: SATURDAY OCTOBER 21, 10am-11:50am

VIRTUAL PRODUCTION: WHAT IS IT AND WHAT CAN IT DO?

An intimate talk with Producers who are experienced in the ever-changing world of film production that specialize in virtual productions.

Panel 2: SATURDAY OCTOBER 21, 12noon-1:50pm,

Taking the IP to Sale and Screen. An intimate talk with top industry professionals that have taken Intellectual Property (IP) and moved it from it's original source to the screen in a sale.

Panel 3: SATURDAY OCTOBER 21, 2:00pm-4:30pm

THE ART OF THE PITCH: TURNING THE PITCH INTO A DEAL. What makes a perfect pitch in the room? Learn to deliver the winning pitch and focus on casting inclusion in your stories.

Panel 4: SUNDAY OCTOBER 22, 10am-11:50 am

FINANCING: FROM TOP to BOTTOM! Find and work avenues to financing to make your film from packaging, bridge financing, gap financing, creating a security offering, and attacking investors.

Panel 5: SUNDAY OCTOBER 22, 12noon -1:50pm

Breaking into the World of Animation: The Ins and Outs, sponsored by TMS Entertainment. Explore the current trends of animation, the story, the selling, and the business. Taking a novel to screen and developing the skills to create engaging stories for animation shorts and features that are attractive to production companies.

Leslie LaPage from LA Femme states: "We are thrilled to be able to screen and have such wonderful female live action, documentaries, music videos, shorts, and animation the women creators creating content for a worldwide audience." "We are thrilled to be able to screen and have such wonderful content from female creators as we have been celebrating women before it was cool."

LAFIFF has dramatically helped change the culture of women creating content in media. As the leading boutique women's festival in the country, LAFIFF has been a forerunner in enhancing the opportunities for those women breaking into entertainment.

LAFIFF is a four-day festival that screens more than 100+ films and hosts special screenings, seminars, and networking mixers. The 2023 festival is the 19th season launching October 19-22, 2023 at the Regal Cinemas 1000 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles CA 90015. Industry panels hosted on Oct 21 & 22 starting at 10am. Go to https://lafemme.eventive.org/welcome to purchase Tickets for the LIVE or Virtual screenings and happenings. The festival culminates Sunday night with an Awards Show honoring and celebrating Female Hollywood Entertainment Professionals and Celebrities on October 22, 2023 at the Regal Cinemas in downtown Los Angeles.

LAFIFF has celebrated the careers of such notable talented executives and performers such as: Patty Jenkins (Monster), Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2), Angela Bassett (What's Love Got to Do With It), Virginia Madsen (Sideways), Diablo Cody (Juno), Vivica A Fox (Kill Bill), Rosanna Arquette (After Hours), Lea Thompson (Caroline in the City), Katherine Fugate (Army Wives), and Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids).

For general tickets and film guide for our LIVE screenings at Regal Cinemas 1000 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles 90015 or our VIRTUAL screening please visit to purchase tickets: https://lafemme.eventive.org/welcome. Tickets for screenings range from $5- $10 per person for live or virtual and passes range from $19 to $50.=