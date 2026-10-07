LA Art Show Returns With 90+ Exhibitors and GLAAD Partnership

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The 32nd edition of Los Angeles' longest-established art fair will feature more than 90 exhibitors, welcome GLAAD as its new charity partner, and debut Art Under 10 alongside the fair.

Los Angeles' 2027 art season gets underway January 6-10 when LA Art Show returns to the Los Angeles Convention Center's West Hall for its 32nd edition, bringing together more than 90 exhibitors from across the U.S. and around the world.

Long established as a fixture on Los Angeles' cultural calendar, LA Art Show continues to reflect the city's multicultural creative landscape, with galleries presenting a broad range of artists, perspectives and approaches to contemporary and fine art.

This year, the fair also introduces a new charitable partnership with GLAAD, the nonprofit organization dedicated to LGBTQ acceptance and inclusive representation across media. Fifteen percent of LA Art Show ticket proceeds will benefit GLAAD and its ongoing work.

'LA Art Show has always been about more than bringing great art to Los Angeles - it is about creating a place where cultures, ideas, collectors and audiences intersect in meaningful and unexpected ways,' said Kassandra Voyagis, producer and executive director of LA Art Show. 'As we enter our 32nd year, we're proud to build on that legacy while welcoming GLAAD as our new charity partner and Tixr as our new ticketing partner for 2027.'

The 2027 edition will also mark the launch of Art Under 10, a new fair from Fine Art Shows, producers of LA Art Show and Art Palm Beach, designed to introduce emerging galleries and a new generation of collectors to the contemporary art market.

Taking place January 8-10 in Petree Hall, directly adjacent to LA Art Show, Art Under 10 will showcase contemporary works created within the past five years and priced under $10,000. The initiative is designed to provide emerging galleries with a focused platform while making collecting contemporary art more approachable for first-time buyers and younger collectors. Admission to Art Under 10 is included with LA Art Show tickets.

'Art Under 10 is a natural evolution, designed to make contemporary art more approachable for first-time buyers and a new generation of collectors,' said Voyagis.

A Global Roster Comes to Los Angeles

LA Art Show 2027 will feature returning galleries from the U.S. and abroad, including JS Gallery of Greece; Rebecca Hossack Art Gallery and Pontone of the U.K.; Pigment Gallery of Spain; Arcadia Contemporary of New York; Markowicz Fine Art of California; Provident Fine Art of Florida; Palette Contemporary of New Mexico; Rehs Galleries of New York; and Los Angeles galleries Bruce Lurie and MRG Fine Art.

New exhibitors joining the fair for 2027 include Avant Gallery of Miami, Bluerider ART of Taipei, CRIA of Mexico, Contessa Gallery of Ohio, Nisticovich Gallery of Tel Aviv, Winsor Birch of the U.K., Allegro Studio Art of Michigan and Kaibi Gallery of Japan.

Together, the participating galleries bring international perspectives and a range of artistic practices to a fair that has long served as a meeting point for artists, galleries, collectors and the wider Los Angeles cultural community.

Imagining the Future Through DIVERSEartLA

Returning as part of the 2027 program, DIVERSEartLA will explore the theme 'The Future as a Collaborative Human Experience.'

Curated by Marisa Caichiolo, following her co-curatorial role for the Official Pavilion of Chile at the 61st Venice Art Biennale, the non-commercial platform brings cultural institutions together with architects, artists, designers and lawyers to consider how interdisciplinary collaboration can shape the future of art and society.

Rather than presenting art solely within traditional gallery settings, DIVERSEartLA transforms exhibitions into immersive, non-linear environments, encouraging visitors to enter, explore and imagine new possibilities for the collective future.

With its combination of established galleries, international perspectives, emerging-market opportunities, immersive programming and a new focus on accessibility for younger collectors, LA Art Show 2027 looks to expand the ways audiences can experience and participate in the art market.

Tickets are now on sale through Tixr, the fair's new official ticketing partner, offering a streamlined ticketing experience for attendees.

Following LA Art Show, Fine Art Shows will continue its 2027 calendar on the East Coast with the fifth edition of Art Palm Beach, taking place January 27-31 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Together, the two fairs connect galleries, artists, collectors and cultural communities across two major U.S. art markets.

For tickets and more information, visit LAArtShow.com.

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