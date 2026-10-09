Kyle Selig, Katerina McCrimmon, Cody Jamison Strand & Joshua Boon to Star in HEADLESS Concert

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The LA Phil revealed the cast for the October 31 world premiere concert preview of Headless, a new musical with book, music and lyrics shared by composer and director Michael Giacchino and songwriting team Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. Headless is produced by Michael Giacchino and Maria Giacchino. Daniel Klintworth serves as Music Director.

Inspired by Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Headless lures audiences into the bewitched town that has captivated audiences for over two hundred years. Cody Jamison Strand, in the role of Ichabod Crane, will be joined by Joshua Boone (The Hessian), Kyle Selig (Brom Bones), and Katerina McCrimmon (Katrina Van Tassel) in bringing Giacchino’s twist on the classic tale to life.

Giacchino, whose Hymns of the Heart was premiered at the Hollywood Bowl in August 2026 by the LA Phil, Artistic & Cultural Laureate Gustavo Dudamel and narrator Amanda Gorman, will also present a live-scored screening of his Werewolf by Night directly following Headless’ concert preview premiere. The presentation of Werewolf by Night is licensed by Disney Concerts in association with Marvel Studios and Little Jacket Industries.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 10 Hrs 02 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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