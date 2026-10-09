Kyle Selig, Katerina McCrimmon, Cody Jamison Strand & Joshua Boon to Star in HEADLESS Concert
The world premiere concert preview will take place on October 31.
The LA Phil revealed the cast for the October 31 world premiere concert preview of Headless, a new musical with book, music and lyrics shared by composer and director Michael Giacchino and songwriting team Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. Headless is produced by Michael Giacchino and Maria Giacchino. Daniel Klintworth serves as Music Director.
Inspired by Washington Irving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, Headless lures audiences into the bewitched town that has captivated audiences for over two hundred years. Cody Jamison Strand, in the role of Ichabod Crane, will be joined by Joshua Boone (The Hessian), Kyle Selig (Brom Bones), and Katerina McCrimmon (Katrina Van Tassel) in bringing Giacchino’s twist on the classic tale to life.
Giacchino, whose Hymns of the Heart was premiered at the Hollywood Bowl in August 2026 by the LA Phil, Artistic & Cultural Laureate Gustavo Dudamel and narrator Amanda Gorman, will also present a live-scored screening of his Werewolf by Night directly following Headless’ concert preview premiere. The presentation of Werewolf by Night is licensed by Disney Concerts in association with Marvel Studios and Little Jacket Industries.
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