Ken Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This Month

"A Comedy of Tenors" written by the famous American Playwright Ken Ludwig is a classic slapstick comedy on live theatre that you rarely get to experience. This will be staged by Canyon Theatre Guild. This is a 300-seat house in downtown Santa Clarita and very well known for producing greatly entertaining shows for over 50 years. The show opens on May 26 and runs through the end of June.

In this outrageously hilarious, slapstick comedy, a mishap creates a mayhem, and a mistaken identity further aids the chaos while a group of Tenors get ready for the biggest opera concert in the world! The show is set in 1930's Paris. It's a famous American play that have been performed several times in many different places including at the Broadway. Although it's not your typical musical, the show does borrow some elements of musical theatre in it.

The cast includes, Koushik as "Max", Eduardo Arteaga as "Tito/Beppo", Gary Raff as "Mr. Saunders", Donna Marie Sergi as "Maria", Kayleigh Long as "Mimi", Jacob Boscarino as "Carlo" and Linda Thompson as "Racon".

This show will infect it's high energy into the audience. It's a fast paced comedy with lots of physical movement to keep the audience at bay. It's a must watch if you want to forget all your worries for a few hours and enjoy an evening with stomach-aching laughter.

Show Dates and Times

Preview: May 25 at 8pm

May 26 at 8pm (free wine and champagne); 27 at 2pm.

June 3 at 8pm; 4 at 2pm; 9 at 8pm; 10 at 2pm; 17 at 8pm; 18 at 6pm; 24 at 2pm and 25 at 6pm.

Venue

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St, Santa Clarita

CA 91321

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for juniors and seniors and $15 with student discounts. Tickets can be bought at Click Here.