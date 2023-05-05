Ken Ludwig's THE COMEDY OF TENORS to be Presented at Canyon Theatre Guild This Month

The show opens on May 26 and runs through the end of June.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 2 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 3 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
VIDEO: Cast of Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Sings 'A Weekend in the Country' Photo 4 VIDEO: First Listen To Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

VIDEO: Cast of Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Sings 'A Weekend in the Country' & 'Send In The Clowns'

"A Comedy of Tenors" written by the famous American Playwright Ken Ludwig is a classic slapstick comedy on live theatre that you rarely get to experience. This will be staged by Canyon Theatre Guild. This is a 300-seat house in downtown Santa Clarita and very well known for producing greatly entertaining shows for over 50 years. The show opens on May 26 and runs through the end of June.

In this outrageously hilarious, slapstick comedy, a mishap creates a mayhem, and a mistaken identity further aids the chaos while a group of Tenors get ready for the biggest opera concert in the world! The show is set in 1930's Paris. It's a famous American play that have been performed several times in many different places including at the Broadway. Although it's not your typical musical, the show does borrow some elements of musical theatre in it.

The cast includes, Koushik as "Max", Eduardo Arteaga as "Tito/Beppo", Gary Raff as "Mr. Saunders", Donna Marie Sergi as "Maria", Kayleigh Long as "Mimi", Jacob Boscarino as "Carlo" and Linda Thompson as "Racon".

This show will infect it's high energy into the audience. It's a fast paced comedy with lots of physical movement to keep the audience at bay. It's a must watch if you want to forget all your worries for a few hours and enjoy an evening with stomach-aching laughter.

Show Dates and Times

Preview: May 25 at 8pm
May 26 at 8pm (free wine and champagne); 27 at 2pm.

June 3 at 8pm; 4 at 2pm; 9 at 8pm; 10 at 2pm; 17 at 8pm; 18 at 6pm; 24 at 2pm and 25 at 6pm.

Venue

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St, Santa Clarita

CA 91321

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for juniors and seniors and $15 with student discounts. Tickets can be bought at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Eugene Pack to Bring PACK PLAYS to the Groundlings This Month Photo
Eugene Pack to Bring PACK PLAYS to the Groundlings This Month

Drama Desk winner and Emmy nominee Eugene Pack's The Pack Plays will be presented at the Groundlings Theatre on Sunday, May 21st at 7 pm at the Groundlings Gary Austin Stage.

The Blank Theatres 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival Announces Winners Photo
The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival Announces Winners

Now celebrating its 31st anniversary year, The Blank Theatre's Nationwide Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) has chosen 12 plays by playwrights aged 15–19 from five different states.

Shakespeare by the Sea Announces 2023 Season Photo
Shakespeare by the Sea Announces 2023 Season

Shakespeare by the Sea, Southern California’s premiere outdoor Shakespeare festival that’s admission-free and never too far, announced plays and locations for its 26th season. 

Antaeus Theatre Company Reveals 2023-24 Season Photo
Antaeus Theatre Company Reveals 2023-24 Season

Four directors who have helmed some of Antaeus Theatre Company’s most acclaimed productions will take on a mix of modern and classic theater as part of the company’s upcoming season.


More Hot Stories For You

The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival Announces WinnersThe Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival Announces Winners
Shakespeare by the Sea Announces 2023 SeasonShakespeare by the Sea Announces 2023 Season
Antaeus Theatre Company Reveals 2023-24 Season
DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe FestivalDISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Videos

Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video
Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Different Drum: The Music of Linda Ronstadt"
Arthur Newman Theatre (5/07-5/07)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A New Brain
Davidson-Valentini Theatre (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr. Yunioshi
Sierra Madre Playhouse (5/05-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kids & Teens Summer Camps
The Michelle Danner Acting Studio (6/19-8/25)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fancy Nancy The Musical
Chance Theater (5/26-6/18)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Thank You So Much For Coming
Broadwater Blackbox (6/03-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
Bold Theatre (6/23-7/09)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Getting There!
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moose on the Loose
Theatre West (4/14-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU