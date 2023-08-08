Juilliard Extension to Present Online Playwriting and Screenwriting Courses for Fall 2023 Semester

Learn the art of playwriting and screenwriting from industry professionals.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

New York, NY - August 8, 2023 - Juilliard Extension is excited to announce its latest offerings for the Fall 2023 semester - two dynamic and immersive online courses in the art of playwriting and screenwriting, open to the general public. All interested students must complete an application to be considered for this course.

Writing for Performance: A Playwriting Workshop
Instructor: James Tyler

Calling all wordsmiths, storytellers, and creative minds! If you've ever hesitated to call yourself a "playwright," this workshop is tailor-made for you. Writing for Performance is an exploration into the world of playwriting, welcoming participants of all backgrounds, ages, and experience levels. Led by accomplished playwright James Tyler, this 10-week workshop will be held every Thursday from 6:00pm to 7:30pm ET, starting September 28 and concluding on December 7. Application deadline is Friday, September 8.

Participants will be guided through an inspiring course, drawing inspiration from contemporary playwrights and performance artists such as Young Jean Lee, Okwui Okpokwasili, Winsome Pinnock, Hassan Abdulrazzak, Lisa Goldman, Amit Gupta, and Debbie Tucker Green. Through a series of engaging exercises, participants will unlock their creativity, overcome writer's block, and generate rich and thought-provoking material. By the end of the course, participants will walk away with a portfolio of short works, a toolbox of inspiring prompts, and a personal set of "rules" to navigate the world of performance writing. Admission to this workshop requires a placement application.

Course 2: Screenwriting for TV and Film
Instructor: Phaedra Scott

For those who have a story to tell on the screen, Screenwriting for TV and Film is the perfect opportunity to refine your craft. Led by accomplished writer and dramaturg Phaedra Scott, this 8-week course will delve into the art of character development, world-building, and storytelling in the realm of screenwriting. The course will take place on Mondays from 7:30pm to 9:30pm ET, running from October 2 to November 20. Application deadline is Wednesday, September 13.

Participants will learn valuable skills in crafting characters, building compelling narratives, and polishing their scripts. From inception to the editing room, this course covers a wide range of topics including screenwriting techniques, pitch meetings, self-marketing strategies, and the use of FinalDraft software. Phaedra Scott, an experienced writer with notable achievements, including her recent work with CBS/Showtime, will share her insights and guide participants towards excellence in screenwriting.

Registration and Contact Information

Applications for these courses is now open. To learn more about the courses and to apply, please visit the Juilliard Extension website at www.juilliard.edu/extension. For any inquiries, please contact the Juilliard Extension team at extension@juilliard.edu or call (212) 799-5000 ext. 273.

About Juilliard Extension:


Juilliard Extension offers a diverse range of courses and workshops for individuals looking to explore and develop their artistic talents. With a commitment to excellence and creativity, Juilliard Extension provides opportunities for lifelong learners to engage with the arts at the highest level. Taught by Juilliard's distinguished faculty of performers, creatives, and scholars, Juilliard Extension offers a wealth of courses to advance your technical and professional skills, earn college credit, or expand your horizons in the performing arts.
No matter your background, age, ability, or location, Juilliard Extension invites you to take part in this vibrant community of experts and enthusiasts from all walks of life.



