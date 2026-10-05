Jonah Wheeler and John Coons to Tour DOUBLE INDUMBNITY to Atlanta, NYC & Palm Springs

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Jonah Wheeler and John Coons – adult cabaret clowns and partners in life, music, and comedy – will bring their fiendishly clever queer theatrical cabaret “Double Indumbnity” to Atlanta, New York City, and Palm Springs this fall.

“Double Indumbnity” will be performed at LORE in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, October 15 (tickets are HERE), The Green Room 42's new Hudson Local venue in New York, NY on Friday, October 23 (tickets are HERE), and Toucans in Palm Springs, CA on Thursday, November 5 (Tickets are HERE).

“Double Indumbnity” – at turns hilarious, horny, and heartbreaking – is a double act in the frothy madness tradition of Kiki & Herb and Cole Escola. The show is a mix of original songs, comic insight, and unhinged mashups that has been described as “late night therapy after too many espresso martinis.”

Jonah Wheeler, an adult performer and former Broadway pianist known for goofy and explicit educational videos, doesn't settle for just pounding the keys; he also steps to the front with outrageous war stories from both the orchestra pit and the cruising grounds. John Coons, the sequined singer-songwriter known for powerhouse vocals and sizzling wit, sashays through realms of gender-expansive daddy issues and the virtues of committing to the bit.

After delighting kinky queer audiences across North America and selling out performances from Boston to San Francisco, “Double Indumbnity” will add additional venues as the season continues.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 08 Hrs 20 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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