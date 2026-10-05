Jonah Wheeler and John Coons to Tour DOUBLE INDUMBNITY to Atlanta, NYC & Palm Springs
Performances will take place at venues in Atlanta on October 15, New York on October 23, and Palm Springs on November 5.
Jonah Wheeler and John Coons – adult cabaret clowns and partners in life, music, and comedy – will bring their fiendishly clever queer theatrical cabaret “Double Indumbnity” to Atlanta, New York City, and Palm Springs this fall.
“Double Indumbnity” will be performed at LORE in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, October 15 (tickets are HERE), The Green Room 42's new Hudson Local venue in New York, NY on Friday, October 23 (tickets are HERE), and Toucans in Palm Springs, CA on Thursday, November 5 (Tickets are HERE).
“Double Indumbnity” – at turns hilarious, horny, and heartbreaking – is a double act in the frothy madness tradition of Kiki & Herb and Cole Escola. The show is a mix of original songs, comic insight, and unhinged mashups that has been described as “late night therapy after too many espresso martinis.”
Jonah Wheeler, an adult performer and former Broadway pianist known for goofy and explicit educational videos, doesn't settle for just pounding the keys; he also steps to the front with outrageous war stories from both the orchestra pit and the cruising grounds. John Coons, the sequined singer-songwriter known for powerhouse vocals and sizzling wit, sashays through realms of gender-expansive daddy issues and the virtues of committing to the bit.
After delighting kinky queer audiences across North America and selling out performances from Boston to San Francisco, “Double Indumbnity” will add additional venues as the season continues.
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