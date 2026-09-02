Jewel City Concert Series to Return to Glendale With Five Free Performances
String Harmonies, The Prairie Moons, Voz Bohemia, YOUNGTONES and Rootful will perform on consecutive Saturdays at Artsakh Paseo.
The Jewel City Concert Series returns this fall with five consecutive Saturdays of free live music on the Artsakh Paseo, located at 127 Artsakh Avenue in Glendale's Downtown Arts & Entertainment District. From September 26 through October 24, the community is invited to gather at 5:00 PM each Saturday for an eclectic mix of performances that reflect Glendale's creative spirit and cultural diversity.
“The Jewel City Concert Series is part of our ongoing commitment to enliven the Artsakh Paseo and create meaningful cultural experiences in Downtown Glendale,” said Director of Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Lessa Pelayo-Lozada. “The series highlights the creative talent and diversity within our community, bringing people together through music in a setting that feels uniquely Glendale.”
Presented by the City of Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Department and sponsored by the Arts &Culture Commission through funding from the Urban Art Program, the series brings neighbors, families and friends together for a casual evening of live music in the heart of the city. Each concert turns Artsakh Paseo into a welcoming outdoor space where people can unwind, connect and enjoy the rhythm of the city.
This year's lineup includes:
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String Harmonies | Saturday, September 26
Armenian
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The Prairie Moons | Saturday, October 3
Western Swing/Honky-Tonk
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Voz Bohemia | Saturday, October 10
Bolero
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YOUNGTONES | Saturday, October 17
Soul/Retro-Pop
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Rootful | Saturday, October 24
Reggae, Latin and Funk
Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early to explore the surrounding district and support local businesses before the music begins. All performances are free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs, as seating is not provided. Performances run approximately 60 minutes without intermission.
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Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
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Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
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Comics Reading Comics
Dynasty Typewriter (9/13-9/13)
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Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
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It's A Lot
Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe (9/17-9/19)
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Jane Austen UnScripted
Kings Road Park (9/12-9/27)
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Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
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Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (9/10-9/20)
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Shells
Greenway Court Theatre (9/24-10/11)
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Cowboy Junkies: Celebrating 40 Years and Beyond
Smothers Theatre (9/19-9/19)