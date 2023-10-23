Jen Wineman To Direct Concert Reading Of Theme Park Musical DOOFYLAND

Concert reading to take place at Three Clubs in West Hollywood on November 9th and 10th.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

Jen Wineman To Direct Concert Reading Of Theme Park Musical DOOFYLAND

DoofyLand, with book, music, and lyrics by Mike Hadge, will receive its debut live concert reading on Thursday, November 9th and Friday, November 10th at 8pm at Three Clubs in West Hollywood. The presentations are directed by Jen Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical) and will feature music direction by Kyle DeTarnowsky, with arrangements by Hadge, David Dabbon, Marcus Montgomery and Nick Wilder.

The complete cast of DoofyLand features Patrick Batiste (For The Love of a Glove), L.R. Davidson (Dog Man: The Musical), Rebecca Philllips Epstein (Emily in Paris), Sherry Mandujano (This is Us), Brian Owen (Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical) and Rianny Vazquez (Babylon).

Welcome to DoofyLandSeaRideFarmWaterPlace-outer Tampa's premiere land-based, sea-based, farm-based theme park-where longtime park obsessive Annabelle Champlain has finally reached her lifetime goal of playing the park's mascot, Doofy C. Horse the Groovy Seahorse. However, Annabelle quickly learns that immersing herself in endless fantasy can come with a price. Will she truly become Doofy? And more importantly...should she? Disney Adults, this is your Les Mis.

DoofyLand was a 2023 ScreenCraft StagePlay Finalist (and #1 Musical overall), a placing script at the 2023 Austin Film Festival, and is currently the #1 Stage Musical on Coverfly. The production, intended to be a quasi-immersive theme park experience, is stage managed by Amanda Quigley with sound and projection design by Jim Niedzialkowski.

The show features original art and design by Michael Maglio (The Great North), Rob Yeo (The Empty Queue Project), and Sean Platter (The Simpsons).

BIOGRAPHIES

Mike Hadge (Book, Music & Lyrics) is an award-winning, LA-based composer and comedy writer. His work has been developed and performed at The Duplex, The Delaware Playhouse, The Complex LA, The Franklin Theater, The American Theater For Actors, The Meltdown LA, The Town Hall, The Haskell Opera House, his living room and Zoom. Hadge has served as head songwriter for The Rescignos (Off-Broadway and touring) since 2009. He has also written and produced material for NEWSical (Off-Broadway), Esther's Follies (Austin) and on the TV/digital side, David Letterman, The Howard Stern Show, Steve Harvey's East 112, VH1, Buzzfeed and Nerdist. His songwriting work has been featured on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW), TruTV Presents (TruTV), Funny or Die and several podcasts, including Sex and the Cidiots, Bridgerton Bros and Bachelor NICK VIALL's Viall Files. Additionally, Mike's work has been selected and presented as part of The Araca Project, The NYC Fringe and the Austin Film Festival. He is a recipient of the Nightlife, Bistro, Mimes and Mummers' Johnny Awards, and is a multiple MAC Award nominee. His prior developed musicals include Nazareth High (FET), Fordham: The Musical (FET), and Musical Dot Com.

Mike's long term goal is to write a Broadway musical that becomes a film and a film that becomes a Broadway musical. He calls it "the reverse double Hairspray." mikehadge.com IG: @hadgetunes

Jen Wineman (Director) is a director and choreographer based in Brooklyn. Selected NYC credits include: Dog Man: The Musical (New World Stages); Retraction (TheatreRow); Less Than 50% (59E59); Surfer Girl (Animus); My Heart is in the East (La Mama); Fable (NYMF); F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theater). Selected regional credits include: As You Like It (American Shakespeare Center); Tiny Beautiful Things (Merrimack Rep); Game On (Pittsburgh CLO); Shakespeare in Love (Virginia Rep); Into the West (Tantrum Theater); Baskerville (Dorset Theatre Festival); The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Asolo Rep & Miami New Drama); Sweeney Todd (Playmakers Rep); The 39 Steps, Shipwrecked (Triad Stage). Touring productions include Dog Man: The Musical (opening soon at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, currently running in Australia); Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Asolo Repertory Theatre). Education: B.A. Vassar, M.F.A. Yale. jenwineman.com IG: @winemanjen

Tickets are available here:

Thurs 11/9 8PM:

Click Here

Fri 11/10 8PM:

https://bit.ly/3LPDSpZ




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
MONSTER is Now Playing at Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood Photo
MONSTER is Now Playing at Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the third production of its 2023–24 season, the world premiere of Monster by April Littlejohn.

2
LA Chamber Orchestra, in Collaboration with LA LGBT Center and Museum of La Photo
LA Chamber Orchestra, in Collaboration with LA LGBT Center and Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach Announces CURRENT: [inti]mate

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) announces CURRENT: [inti]mate, a chamber program curated by acclaimed composer inti figgis-vizueta celebrating Queer and Latine music cultures, presented in collaboration with the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on Saturday, January 20, 2024, 7:30 pm, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center on January 21, 2024, 7:30 pm.

3
Review: THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at Laguna Playhouse Photo
Review: THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR at Laguna Playhouse

The Angel Next Door is a glittering, effervescent hit romantic comedy by Paul Slade Smith at the historic Laguna Playhouse. It’s an elegant, sweet-dry glass of champagne, bubbling over with non-stop laughs, merriment, glamor, and high-spirited hijinks. It’s hard to think of more fun you could have at the theatre right now, or really, more fun anywhere.

4
Temecula Performing Arts Company & the Temecula Theater Foundation to Present NUTCRACK Photo
Temecula Performing Arts Company & the Temecula Theater Foundation to Present NUTCRACKER- THE MOUSICAL

'Discover the new musical, 'Nutcracker - The Mousical,' a reimagining of the classic tale with a twist. Join Clara on her journey to save the village children from turning into candy and defeat the invading mice. Don't miss this fun-filled production at the Old Town Temecula Theater from November 4th to November 12th.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
The Way It Is...Now in Los Angeles The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)Tracker
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
MS. TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW, Laural Meade’s Rollicking Cabaret Theater Piece Inspired by Jazz Great Sophie Tucker in Los Angeles MS. TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW, Laural Meade’s Rollicking Cabaret Theater Piece Inspired by Jazz Great Sophie Tucker
Gardenia Supper Club (9/16-12/08)
JIG: A Trinity Irish Dance Company Production in Los Angeles JIG: A Trinity Irish Dance Company Production
Smothers Theatre (2/06-2/06)
La Cage! - Live at the Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles La Cage! - Live at the Hollywood Roosevelt
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (10/13-10/28)
Electra by Sophocles in Los Angeles Electra by Sophocles
The Box Riverside (10/27-11/05)
Chad Lawson in Los Angeles Chad Lawson
Smothers Theatre (3/20-3/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You