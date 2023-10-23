Jen Wineman To Direct Concert Reading Of Theme Park Musical DOOFYLAND

DoofyLand, with book, music, and lyrics by Mike Hadge, will receive its debut live concert reading on Thursday, November 9th and Friday, November 10th at 8pm at Three Clubs in West Hollywood. The presentations are directed by Jen Wineman (Dog Man: The Musical) and will feature music direction by Kyle DeTarnowsky, with arrangements by Hadge, David Dabbon, Marcus Montgomery and Nick Wilder.

The complete cast of DoofyLand features Patrick Batiste (For The Love of a Glove), L.R. Davidson (Dog Man: The Musical), Rebecca Philllips Epstein (Emily in Paris), Sherry Mandujano (This is Us), Brian Owen (Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical) and Rianny Vazquez (Babylon).

Welcome to DoofyLandSeaRideFarmWaterPlace-outer Tampa's premiere land-based, sea-based, farm-based theme park-where longtime park obsessive Annabelle Champlain has finally reached her lifetime goal of playing the park's mascot, Doofy C. Horse the Groovy Seahorse. However, Annabelle quickly learns that immersing herself in endless fantasy can come with a price. Will she truly become Doofy? And more importantly...should she? Disney Adults, this is your Les Mis.

DoofyLand was a 2023 ScreenCraft StagePlay Finalist (and #1 Musical overall), a placing script at the 2023 Austin Film Festival, and is currently the #1 Stage Musical on Coverfly. The production, intended to be a quasi-immersive theme park experience, is stage managed by Amanda Quigley with sound and projection design by Jim Niedzialkowski.

The show features original art and design by Michael Maglio (The Great North), Rob Yeo (The Empty Queue Project), and Sean Platter (The Simpsons).

BIOGRAPHIES

Mike Hadge (Book, Music & Lyrics) is an award-winning, LA-based composer and comedy writer. His work has been developed and performed at The Duplex, The Delaware Playhouse, The Complex LA, The Franklin Theater, The American Theater For Actors, The Meltdown LA, The Town Hall, The Haskell Opera House, his living room and Zoom. Hadge has served as head songwriter for The Rescignos (Off-Broadway and touring) since 2009. He has also written and produced material for NEWSical (Off-Broadway), Esther's Follies (Austin) and on the TV/digital side, David Letterman, The Howard Stern Show, Steve Harvey's East 112, VH1, Buzzfeed and Nerdist. His songwriting work has been featured on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW), TruTV Presents (TruTV), Funny or Die and several podcasts, including Sex and the Cidiots, Bridgerton Bros and Bachelor NICK VIALL's Viall Files. Additionally, Mike's work has been selected and presented as part of The Araca Project, The NYC Fringe and the Austin Film Festival. He is a recipient of the Nightlife, Bistro, Mimes and Mummers' Johnny Awards, and is a multiple MAC Award nominee. His prior developed musicals include Nazareth High (FET), Fordham: The Musical (FET), and Musical Dot Com.

Mike's long term goal is to write a Broadway musical that becomes a film and a film that becomes a Broadway musical. He calls it "the reverse double Hairspray." mikehadge.com IG: @hadgetunes

Jen Wineman (Director) is a director and choreographer based in Brooklyn. Selected NYC credits include: Dog Man: The Musical (New World Stages); Retraction (TheatreRow); Less Than 50% (59E59); Surfer Girl (Animus); My Heart is in the East (La Mama); Fable (NYMF); F#%king Up Everything (Elektra Theater). Selected regional credits include: As You Like It (American Shakespeare Center); Tiny Beautiful Things (Merrimack Rep); Game On (Pittsburgh CLO); Shakespeare in Love (Virginia Rep); Into the West (Tantrum Theater); Baskerville (Dorset Theatre Festival); The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Asolo Rep & Miami New Drama); Sweeney Todd (Playmakers Rep); The 39 Steps, Shipwrecked (Triad Stage). Touring productions include Dog Man: The Musical (opening soon at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, currently running in Australia); Twelfth Night and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Asolo Repertory Theatre). Education: B.A. Vassar, M.F.A. Yale. jenwineman.com IG: @winemanjen

Tickets are available here:

Thurs 11/9 8PM:

Click Here

Fri 11/10 8PM:

https://bit.ly/3LPDSpZ