Janet Rodgers To Star In GUT Based On The Life Of Irene Gut Opdyke At Whitefire Theatre

Whitefire Theatre presents GUT written and performed by Janet Rodgers and directed by Dan Ruth, January 21st, 2024 at 7:00PM.

GUT is a 50-minute storytelling solo performance, written and performed by actor/author Janet Rodgers. GUT tells the riveting true story of Irena Gut Opdyke, a young Polish Catholic girl who risked everything to save countless Jewish lives during WW2.

Adapted from Irena Gut Opdyke's autobiography, In My Hands, and moving between prose and poetic form, GUT is a story of love, compassion, courage and hope in the face of fascist authoritarianism.

Janet Rodgers has performed GUT in churches, synagogues, libraries, schools and theatres on both the east and west coasts of the United States and most recently in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where GUT enjoyed a two-month run. Ms. Rodgers is an award winning and world traveled author, theatre artist, Fulbright Scholar, teacher and actress.

Ms. Rodgers has performed with the Boston Shakespeare Company, with Boston's Lyric Stage, and has taught theatre at the Boston Conservatory, The American Center for the Performing Arts and, most recently she retired as Professor Emerita from Virginia Commonwealth University. GUT is directed by Los Angeles/New York City award winning storyteller/actor, Dan Ruth. Janet Rodgers performs GUT with the blessings of Irena Gut Opdyke's living daughter, Jeannie Smith.