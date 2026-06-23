Jai Rodriguez Joins CHICO'S ANGELS 2: LOVE BOAT CHICAS Cast

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jai Rodriguez (Stop That Train, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) will be joining the cast once again as Chita Parol in Chico’s Angels 2: Love Boat Chicas during the final week performances, June 24–28, 2026. Rodriguez played the role of Chica Parol back in 2012.

Rodriguez is best known for the Emmy Award-winning show “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy.” He also was on Broadway as “Angel” in RENT. He starred opposite of Reba McEntire and Lily Tomlin in ABC’s hit comedy “Malibu Country.” This June Rodriguez will be seen in feature film’s Rupaul’s STOP THAT TRAIN and alongside Baillee Madison in 40 DATES IN 40 NIGHTS.

The show is now running through June 28, 2026. Shows are Wednesday thru Sunday, plus Sunday Matinees at Cavern Club Cabaret inside Casita Del Campo Restaurant.

Join Kay Sedia (the pretty one); Chita Parol (the smart one) and Fredia Laye (the "friendly" one) as they take on a case on The Love Boat to find out who is trying to kill super-star Charo!

After one of Charo's back-up dancers is shot mid-performance, Charo realizes she is the killer’s intended target. Charo hires Chico's Angels to find the wannabe-assassin and save her ocean-going career. Kay goes undercover as Charo, (Fortunately, she is the spitting image of the Spanish classical guitarist) with Chita in tow, as her choreographer/manager (Chita has seen A Chorus Line 32 times...at the East LA Quienceanera Palace/cafetorium). Frieda joins the crew as the new Cruise director (cruising is one of her off-duty specialties.) Finally, Bossman provides back up, undercover as Isaac, your bartender (Bar...enough said). Chico’s Angels discover almost everyone onboard has a motive for killing Charo.

The show features three beautiful and comedic Latina drag queens as the leads: Kay Sedia, Chita Parol & Frieda Laye - Who work for pennies for their unseen boss. Think a Latino drag queen/three stooges version of the 70s series, Charlie's Angels. These Latina sex goddesses have been an underground cult hit in Los Angeles with their stage version of the series for over 20 years.

Chico's Angels mini-episode, 24ish, has toured the country in over twenty film festivals. 24ish was nominated for best short in the San Francisco GLBT Film Festival, Frameline34. The Angels were also nominated for a Weho Award.

Chico's Angels have graced the covers of The Fight, Adelante, Frontiers and Gay San Diego. They have been on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Style Network, E! Network; KTLA Morning News, San Diego Fox News; KCPP; Sheena Metals Show; Frank DeCaro; Sirius Radio; The Baub Show; Examiner.com; Frontiers; Instinct; Advocate.com; Edge.com; Towerland.com; TMZ. They have hosted many charity events as well as The Cybersocket Awards, the Switch Hitters Ball; Best in Drag Show; Los Angeles Gay Pride; San Diego Pride. They have also performed their stage show at The Onyx Theater in Las Vegas and The Diversionary Theater in San Diego.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...