JEREMY WORRIED ABOUT THE WIND to Add Final Performance at Hollywood Fringe

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]Due to popular demand, Jeremy Worried About the Wind has extended its run with an additional performance at the Hollywood Fringe Festival! Directed and composed by Jeremy Richter, Jeremy Worried About the Wind is a musical adaptation of the celebrated children's book by Pamela Butchart.

The musical follows seven-year-old Jeremy, a self-certified 'expert in danger' who meticulously catalogs his daily worries - ranging from spotted bananas to sudden breezes. Jeremy's quiet world is turned upside down when he meets Maggie, the new girl at school whose whirlwind energy refuses to be contained. When a literal gust sweeps Jeremy up, he is forced to trade his safety rules for the wild, beautiful adventure of facing his fears head-on.

Produced at the historic Hobgoblin Playhouse, the production explores the heavy internal world of childhood anxiety through a lens of high-flying adventure.

The production features an innovative score arranged by Scott Simons (Assistant Music Director for America's Got Talent). The 10-song score is performed live by a two-piece toy orchestra consisting of piano, ukulele, guitar, and acoustic percussion - creating a soundscape that is both sophisticated and playfully intimate.

Under the choreography of Wendy Babb and scenic design by Shannon Miller, the show utilizes ensemble-driven movement to bring Jeremy's odyssey to life. With no high-tech spectacles, the cast uses "found objects" - an umbrella becomes a rescue helicopter, an unzipped parka becomes a sail - to navigate frozen tundras and pirate-filled seas.

For playwright/composer Jeremy Richter, the show marks a deeply personal return to the theatre after a decade-long hiatus. 'Courage isn't the absence of worry,' says Richter, 'it's the decision to act despite it. This show is for every child (and adult) who has ever felt tethered to a list of fears.'

The musical features the talents of Lilli Babb, Kris Bramson, Kobe Burton, Brennen Klitzner, Maya Puterbaugh, Liz Richter, Layla Ulrich, and Emmalee Villafana.

Following multiple sell-out performances, audience raves, and earning a 'RECOMMENDED' status, this added matinee represents the final opportunity for Los Angeles audiences and families to experience the breakout hit of the festival. The added performance will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM at the Hobgoblin Playhouse (located at 1516 N Gardner St, Los Angeles). Tickets are specially priced $15.

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