Interview: Jonas Schwartz-Owen of FOR THE RECORD PRESENTS TEEN BEAT LIVE at Cinevita

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Two Generations, One Mixtape: Dionne Gipson and Cheyenne Isabel Wells on Teen Beat Live

There’s a moment in almost every conversation about the 1980s when someone stops mid-sentence, smiles to themselves, and suddenly looks a little misty. That pause isn’t accidental - it’s memory doing its thing. And if For The Record: Teen Beat Live has anything to say about it, audiences are about to experience that feeling on a visceral level inside CineVita’s glittering Spiegeltent at Hollywood Park.

Now running through May 17, Teen Beat Live transforms the soundtracks of more than 25 iconic 1980s films – Weird Science, Flashdance, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Dirty Dancing, and more - into a high-voltage, immersive live concert from For The Record, the CinemaSound Live company that has been reimagining film music as communal theater since 2010. Part concert, part reminiscence, part homecoming dance, the show is less about replication than re‑inhabitation: stepping inside the emotional architecture of a decade.

I recently spoke with two performers anchoring the multi-generational cast - Dionne Gipson, a founding member of For The Record, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.) What unfolded was a conversation about perspective, patience, hair crimpers, and the magic that happens when music bridges time.

When I asked Gipson what separates Teen Beat Live from a straightforward nostalgia concert, she didn’t hesitate. “It’s perspective,” she said. “We’ve got cast members who lived this era - who can tell you, ‘Yeah, that feels right,’ or ‘No, that’s not how it was.’ And then you’ve got younger performers discovering this music through their parents or through movies. That mix is what makes it alive.”

Wells, who grew up hearing many of these songs secondhand, immediately lit up. “I knew the music,” she said. “But being inside it - singing it live, with all of this energy around you - it hits completely differently. It’s so fun. And honestly? It’s kind of moving.”

That layering of experience lives not just in the performances, but in rehearsal rooms and backstage conversations. Gipson dove headlong into the nostalgia. “God, what a baby we were, and what a time to grow up,” she said. “So many things were changing. Music was changing. We had big artists - when Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna came along, Duran Duran, Tears For Fears, it was such a wonderful time. And to be able to share that with all the younger kids in the cast - everybody’s figuring out how should I wear my hair, did they have bangs, did they have crimped hair? I get to be the aficionado: ‘Oh, that was not 80s, that was 90s.’” She laughed. “And then kind of being nostalgic and strumming up those memories - it’s been quite fun, actually.”



Both performers were adamant about one thing: Teen Beat Live would not be the same show anywhere else. “This venue is the dream we’ve been chasing,” Gipson said. “We’ve always wanted that true ‘record sound.’ And CineVita finally gives us that. It feels like singing in a live recording studio - the sound, the energy, the connection. Everything levels up.”

CineVita, across the lake from the Sofi Stadium, housed inside a Belgian Spiegeltent lined with mirrors and stained glass, pulls the audience physically into the experience. Wells, who was deep in tech rehearsals at the time, described watching numbers come together with something close to disbelief. “There were moments when I just wanted to sit in the audience,” she said. “It feels like a party - but one with real heart.”

The generational differences surfaced in surprisingly tender ways. Wells admitted she’s found herself jealous of the era her castmates grew up in. “The ’80s just seem so fun,” she said. “The fashion, the prom culture, how big everything felt. I wish my generation had that same shared experience.”

Gipson nodded knowingly. Growing up in Peoria, Illinois, she remembers a time when music was truly communal. “We only had two radio stations when I was in high school - WNBD Country and KKZ 93, which was pop and rock. So all these songs in our show, I know all of them. I can hum you every melody. But I didn’t realize how much of these songs were waking me up in the morning, getting me dressed - these were the soundtracks of our years. Because back then, everybody kind of listened to the radio at the same time. We all knew every song. Nowadays kids have Spotify and their own playlist. Back then there was one common agreement on what the hits were.”

That sense of waiting - for a song, for a phone call, for a moment - became one of the show’s quieter themes. Wells reflected on how rare that patience feels now. “I wish I could just put everything away and live in the moment,” she said. “Sometimes I do, and it’s like - oh. This is actually really beautiful.”

When I asked how that generational gap played out in rehearsals, Wells was candid and charming about it. “Talking to Dionne is like talking to my parents, just talking about everything,” she said. “There are a lot of similarities from when I was growing up to when my parents were growing up, and also a lot of differences. I realized the 80s were so fun. I’m so jealous.

The wardrobe by Steve Mazurek lavishes in the sequins, chiffon, neon leisure suits and acid wash jeans. “Putting on the costumes and the hairstyles - it was a crazy time and my generation didn’t have that fun,” Wells said. “They sometimes talk about prom and I’m like, I wish my prom was that big of a deal.”

When it comes to emotional triggers, Gipson didn’t waver. “Purple Rain,” she said instantly. Prince was her first idol. Seeing him live at 12 changed everything. “It was Prince and Vanity 6, and he hadn’t come out with the movie quite yet. And so when [fellow FTR actor] Ty [Taylor] sings ‘Purple Rain’ - he has a monologue before it about falling in love with somebody and then losing touch, having a song that was your song, and then breaking up and not seeing each other for so many years - it just takes me back. Prince was so major in how I even wanted to be a performer. I ended up in an all-female rock band just trying to emulate him. And then when the movie came out, I saw it eight times just to hear ‘Purple Rain.’ So that one stands out, brings back the most memories for me.” [Author’s Note: When Taylor finishes the Prince number, he appears to have had an emotional, tear-filled breakthrough himself, which makes the scene even more tender.]

For Wells, it’s “In Your Eyes.” “It’s storytelling,” she said. “You think you know it - and then you really listen.”

Vocally, the show is no joke. ’80s ballads, Gipson noted, demand stamina and restraint. “You can’t riff your way out of them. You have to stand there and hold the emotion.”

Wells agreed - especially when it comes to “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” “So high,” she laughed. “So relentless. But worth it.”

Beyond the big hair and synth lines, both artists hope audiences leave with a deeper appreciation of just how creatively explosive the decade was. “So many genres were born or fully formed in the ’80s,” Gipson said. “You can trace today’s music back to this era. It was fearless.”

For Wells, the takeaway is profoundly simpler. “These songs remind us what it feels like to actually be present,” she said. “To feel something without posting it. To just… be.”

That may be Teen Beat Live’s real achievement: not recreating the past but reminding us why it still resonates - one chorus, one connection, one shared memory at a time. Tickets can be purchased at https://feverup.com/m/565429?srsltid=AfmBOooDKymKYaF-X2007mAR-V36bEriXLZgFrsC3ymBopjRoMB0gO1y. It WILL be the Time of Your Life.



Photo Credit: Zak Cassar

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