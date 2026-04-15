Review: TEEN BEAT LIVE: 80S MOVIE MIXTAPE at CineVita

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If all you read about TEEN BEAT LIVE is the first few paragraphs of this review, here’s what you should know:

This immersive musical ode to the 80s—running through May 17 at CineVita in Hollywood Park—is a must-see, whether or not you’ve ever used a rotary phone, worn a Walkman, or unfolded the boy-toy poster from a Teen Beat magazine.

That’s because the talent on CineVita’s stage is so across-the-board spectacular, it won’t matter what decade you call home. You’ll love every song, dance and sequined jacket, whether you’re a millennial, a Brat Packer, or a kid who’d otherwise be playing Roblox.

OK, so now that I’ve gotten my wholehearted “Must-See” out of the way, let’s backtrack:

Teen Beat Live is the brainchild of Shane Scheel and Anderson Davis, the duo behind For the Record, an entertainment company that got its start throwing Quentin Tarantino–themed concerts in Hollywood bars more than a decade ago. It’s also the company behind the 2018 critically acclaimed stage show “Love Actually, Live,” as well as cinematic tributes performed in bars, on cruise ships and at festivals worldwide.

This is the third show to be presented inside For The Record’s gorgeous new home base, a sprawling Belgian “spiegeltent” (it’s Dutch for “Mirror Tent”) that looks like a circus tent but feels, once inside, like a dreamy 1920s-style supper club.

To be honest, I’ve been a fan of CineVita since I saw its debut production of “Tarantino Live” last January. I loved it before that show even started—the venue alone is unlike anything else in L.A.—but once I saw the sheer level of talent involved, I was hooked.

But this. This is the best show yet.

The cast of TEEN BEAT LIVE at CineVita (Photo by Zak Cassar)

A two-hour live music marathon, Teen Beat Live’s cast of singers and dancers deliver an irresistible barrage of high-energy hits from 25-plus iconic 80s films, including “Footloose,” “Say Anything,” “Ghostbusters,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Back to the Future,” “Top Gun,” “The Breakfast Club,” and “Pretty in Pink.”

I’m an 80s kid, so I was all in from the get-go.

But my daughter isn’t. At 11, she knew some of the songs, but not all of them. Still, she was mesmerized. CineVita recommends ages 8+, and I’d agree (though I did try to cover her eyes during Tom Cruise’s iconic “Risky Business” underwear dance scene.)

Frankly, I’d forgotten how much I loved 80s music. Teen Beat Live takes the nostalgia a step further by pairing the iconic tunes with the movies that made them unforgettable. As someone who had a Patrick Swayze poster taped to her bedroom wall at 13, I can confirm that “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” hits even harder when it comes with Swayze’s famous dance lift performed live four feet in front of you.

Dancers Jaelin Born and Dawson Jackson

(Photo by Melissa Heckscher)

Nobody puts Baby in a corner. Not here.

As for the vocalists, I’m hesitant to call out any one performer as a standout because they’re all that good. Ditto for the dancers (Bella Davis, Jaelin Born, Dawson Jackson, and Austin Lee), who move with such passion and intention that I couldn’t take my eyes off them—and that’s saying a lot when there was so much else to ogle.

Brian Justin Crum (who recently starred alongside Adam Lambert and Cynthia Erivo at the Hollywood Bowl’s Jesus Christ Superstar) has rock star pipes that make for a glorious “Rebel Yell” (Sixteen Candles) as well as a high-voltage “Let’s Go Crazy,” among others.

Dionne Gipson gives pure powerhouse renditions of “Holding Out for a Hero” and “Take My Breath Away,” both of which make it abundantly clear why For The Record has held onto her since its first year (she’s a founding member).

James Byous, in a perfect 80s stache, delivers a crooning “Hungry Eyes” from “Dirty Dancing.” When he and Crum, along with the captivating Cheyenne Isabel Wells, join forces on “Try a Little Tenderness,” it’s electric and brings new life to a song that I didn’t even remember was in an 80s movie (Sixteen Candles).

Ty Taylor, full of stylish swagger and vocals to match, rounds out the headliners. A frontman for Vintage Trouble, he’s a For The Record mainstay, and his showstopping performance of Purple Rain drew a well-deserved standing ovation.

Dionne Gipson (Photo by Zak Cassar)

Music-maker Jesse Vargas, who handles arrangements and orchestrations for the show, also deserves mountains of kudos for mashing up Teen Beat Live’s dozens of songs so seamlessly that you can’t tell where one ends and another begins. The cast barrels through hit after hit, performing each with full-throttle energy that never lets up. It’s infectious.

Of course, you can’t do an 80s show without paying homage to the fashion that defined the decade. Founding member Steven Mazurek nails it, dressing the cast in the perfect blend of pastel suits, gold pants, satin prom dresses and Daisy Dukes. Dang, we were cool in the 80s.

And then there’s the venue itself, which transforms what would already be an impressive show into something even more. First-floor seating features tables and booths, allowing audience members to truly enjoy a “dinner and a show” experience. The wraparound balcony offers great views and cheaper ticket prices, though it doesn’t include table service.

As spiegeltents go, this is the biggest of its kind, featuring 3,000 mirrors, more than 200 handmade stained-glass windows, and carved wooden details. The lobby bar, outdoor food trucks, and ground-floor table service (with a menu of snacks, light meals and drinks) are added perks that make CineVita the perfect night out.

The cast of TEEN BEAT LIVE at CineVita (Photo by Melissa Heckscher)

Oh, and dress in theme. Judging by the crowd at Teen Beat Live’s recent press night, dressing up is par for the course. Whip out your scrunchies, break out your best jean jackets, and don the leg warmers. At least half of the audience I saw was fully decked out in 80s garb. It's a touch that makes it all the more cool when audience members are asked to stand up for a slow dance during the show's immersive Prom moment.

Audience member Hannah Paige, age 11, dances with her dad during the show's interactive "Prom" moment (Photo by Melissa Heckscher)

If you didn’t experience the ‘80s firsthand, you may leave Teen Beat Live wishing you had. I left the night proud of my bikes-on-the-front-lawn childhood, my corded-phone teenage years—and the music that came with it.

This may be one of those rare shows that I’ll want to see twice.

Teen Beat Live runs through May 17 at CineVita in Hollywood Park, next to SoFi Stadium. It is executive-produced by Shane Scheel, directed by Anderson Davis, with choreography by Sumié Maeda, music direction by Gregory Nabours, and arrangements and orchestration by Jesse Vargas.

The creative design team includes scenic and prop design by Oscar Lujan, costume design by Steve Mazurek, and lighting design by Michael Berger, with co-lighting design and programming by Eric Baum. CineVita was designed by Emmy Award–winning production designer Matt Steinbrenner.

Tickets are available at thecinevita.com/teen-beat-live.

More on CineVita Recent Articles Interview: Jonas Schwartz-Owen of FOR THE RECORD PRESENTS TEEN BEAT LIVE at Cinevita 4/13/2026

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