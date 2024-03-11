Holocaust Museum LA to Present Staged Reading of ORDINARY GIRLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of Women's History Month, Holocaust Museum LA will present a staged reading of the new play, "Ordinary Girls," Sunday, March 17, at 5:00 PM at the museum. The reading will be followed by a conversation with playwright Elin Hampton.

Based on a riveting true story, "Ordinary Girls" is about teenagers Truus Menger-Oversteegen, Freddie Oversteegen and Hannie Schaft, recruited by the Dutch underground to seduce and assassinate German officers during WWII. Their harrowing experiences create a compelling and moving drama of life and loss.

Originally from New York, playwright Elin Hampton is an active member of Ensemble Studio Theatre-LA, as a playwright, actor, director, and producer. Her plays and musicals have been produced at the Road Theatre, the Greenway Arts Playhouse, Hudson Backstage, the Hollywood Fringe Festival and other theaters across the United States and abroad. Her play "F4" was a finalist for the City Theatre's National award for Short Playwrighting and selected for the Samuel French OOB Festival in NYC. Hampton's work has been published by Applause Books and included in the anthologies: "The Best Ten-Minute Plays of 2015" and "Best Contemporary Monologues for Kids ages 7-15." Her television writing and producing credits include "Mad About You," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Dream On," "Pinky and the Brain," "The Jackie Thomas Show" and John Leguizamo's "House of Buggin'."

Production director William Charlton has helmed numerous plays in Los Angeles and New York. He is also an actor and has appeared in numerous television shows and films including "Law & Order," "Quantum Leap," "Ratched," "Winning Time," "NCIS," "S.W.A.T.," "Get Shorty," "Criminal Minds," "How to Get Away with Murder," "Parks & Recreation," "The Changeling" and "Flags of Our Fathers."

The cast for the reading includes Afra Sophia Tully, Brent Schindele, Elizabeth Logun, Gary Patent, Jacqueline Emerson, Olivia Castanho and Peter Henry Bussian.

More information can be found at: https://www.holocaustmuseumla.org/event-details/staged-reading-ordinary-girls