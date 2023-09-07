Holocaust Museum LA Will Host a Live Reading of Children's Book 'The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank'

The reading is set for October 1, 2023.
Holocaust Museum LA presents a live reading of the acclaimed family book "The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank," Sunday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. at the museum.
The book is the story of Anne Frank and life in the Amsterdam "Secret Annex" from the point of view of Mouschi, the actual cat who lived in hiding with the Frank family. Through the warm lens of the beloved pet, "The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank" captures the life of a young girl filled with promise in a way that young readers can appreciate and understand.
Written by David Lee Miller and Steven Jay Rubin and beautifully illustrated by Elizabeth Baddeley, "The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank" has been lauded as, "a gentle but effective introduction to one aspect of the Holocaust and to this well-known family." It has also been described as, "the mix of finely observed historical detail and poetic description."
The family event at Holocaust Museum LA will feature actor Lauren Schaffel in the role of Anne Frank. Schaffel had featured roles in the hit series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Still Standing." Authors Miller and Rubin will do a presentation and have a Q&A and book signing. Books will be available for purchase at the event.
The program is suitable for children ages 7 and up. For more information, visit Click Here.
