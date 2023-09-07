Holocaust Museum LA Will Host a Live Reading of Children's Book 'The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank'

The reading is set for October 1, 2023.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 2 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 3 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre

Holocaust Museum LA Will Host a Live Reading of Children's Book 'The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank'

Holocaust Museum LA Will Host a Live Reading of Children's Book 'The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank'

Holocaust Museum LA presents a live reading of the acclaimed family book "The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank," Sunday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. at the museum.

The book is the story of Anne Frank and life in the Amsterdam "Secret Annex" from the point of view of Mouschi, the actual cat who lived in hiding with the Frank family. Through the warm lens of the beloved pet, "The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank" captures the life of a young girl filled with promise in a way that young readers can appreciate and understand.

Written by David Lee Miller and Steven Jay Rubin and beautifully illustrated by Elizabeth Baddeley, "The Cat Who Lived With Anne Frank" has been lauded as, "a gentle but effective introduction to one aspect of the Holocaust and to this well-known family." It has also been described as, "the mix of finely observed historical detail and poetic description."

The family event at Holocaust Museum LA will feature actor Lauren Schaffel in the role of Anne Frank. Schaffel had featured roles in the hit series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Still Standing." Authors Miller and Rubin will do a presentation and have a Q&A and book signing. Books will be available for purchase at the event.

The program is suitable for children ages 7 and up. For more information, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Laguna Art Museum Hosts the Directors Circle Dinner and Awards Night Photo
Laguna Art Museum Hosts the Directors Circle Dinner and Awards Night

In September of last year, Laguna Art Museum established the Directors Circle, a group meant to foster a stronger community of friends and supporters around the museum. Each September they hold a social reception with dinner and awards. Learn more about this year's event here!

2
SHE Opens the 2023-24 Season at Antaeus Theatre Company  Photo
SHE Opens the 2023-24 Season at Antaeus Theatre Company 

Antaeus Theatre Company opens its 2023-24 season with the world premiere of SHE, a poignant, magical and lyrical coming-of-age American drama. Learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets here!

3
L.A. Theatre Works Will Release Recording of THE GREAT GATSBY Photo
L.A. Theatre Works Will Release Recording of THE GREAT GATSBY

 L.A. Theatre Works brings the roaring twenties to vivid life with an all-new audio theater production of The Great Gatsby. An all new recording will be released next week. Learn more here!

4
Cast Set For YOU WILL BE FOUND – A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC Photo
Cast Set For YOU WILL BE FOUND – A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC

Fraser Entertainment Group Presents YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC. The performance is on Sunday, October 15th at 1PM. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video
Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dummy's Attic - Le Petit Cirque - guest Paula Abdul
Smothers Theatre (9/10-9/10)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
The Music Center's Ahmanson Theatre (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I'll Be Single Before I Settle
Miracle of ingelwood (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage Aux Folles
One More Productions at The GEM Theater (8/10-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Musical Theatre West at Carpenter Performing Arts Center (10/20-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Andrews Brothers
Theatre Palisades (9/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas
Chance Theater (12/01-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You