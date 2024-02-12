Hilary Maiberger And Grant Garry to Lead BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Opera San Luis Obispo

Opera San Luis Obispo will present the Disney musical BEAUTY AND THE BEAST!

The show will feature Hilary Maiberger as "Belle" and Grant Garry as "Beast."

Celebrate Mother's Day Weekend with the entire family in a production you'll remember for the rest of your lives! Perfect for all ages, you've not experienced musical theatre until you see it produced by a grand opera company, and OperaSLO's production promises to thrill and wow patrons moment-to-moment with expansive sets and costumes, ballet, chorus, an nationally acclaimed leading cast, all accompanied by the full OperaSLO Grand

Orchestra conducted by Brian Asher Alhadeff. The production will be directed by Zach Johnson.

Purchase tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291666®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pacslo.org%2Fevents%2Fdetail%2Fbeautyandthebeast24?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1