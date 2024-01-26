Helene Hirschberg Sokol, Owner of Cuzzins Management Company, Has Passed Away

Helen Hirschberg Sokol will be remembered as respected manager and beloved family member.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Helene Hirschberg Sokol, Owner of Cuzzins Management Company, Has Passed Away Helen Hirschberg Sokol, a long-time owner of the bi-coastal Cuzzins Management company, passed away this morning, January 26, 2024.

She was a highly respected manager, loved by her clients and exceptional mother, sister, grandmother and friend.

Those who want to honor her memory can contribute to: Broadway Cares, Equity Fights Aids or the Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services of Boston.



