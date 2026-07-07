HOT SUMMER NIGHTS - THE MUSICALS to Open at Write Act Repertory in North Hollywood

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Hot Summer Nights – The Musicals will present a collection of five world premiere one-act musical experiences at Write Act Repertory's Brickhouse Theatre in North Hollywood from July 11 through August 1, 2026.

The production brings together six writers, six directors, and a company of 17 performers for an evening of original musical storytelling spanning romance, comedy, fantasy, and drama. The cast includes Olive Banny, Maggie Borgen, Eric V. Crumley, Jeron Devonte, Isa Fuller, Joshua Gill, Christina Giordano, Cate Harbin, Christine Hughes, Ann Li, Alyssa Lomosad, Naledi Miga, Linda Nile, Gilad Nilo, Teni Oduntan, Jack Sweeney, and Anthony Zermeno.

The evening opens with Another Time, written and directed by Darrin Yalacki, in which two strangers mourning parallel losses begin to question whether love can transcend time, space, and even death.

In A Hot Mess, written by Helena Maggiore with music by Helena Maggiore and Alvin Smith and directed by Tiffani Ann Mills, a band's highly anticipated nightclub performance is thrown into chaos when the lead vocalist is overcome by stage fright moments into the opening number.

Embrace the Cringe, written and directed by Dmitry Parkhomchuk with music by Gleb Bubnov, follows an anxious young man determined to gain entry to the city's hottest nightclub—with unexpected help from his enthusiastic mother.

Real ID, written and directed by Chris McGriff, centers on a bride-to-be who rushes to the DMV days before her destination wedding, only to discover that obtaining identification forces her to confront deeper questions about whether she is truly ready for marriage.

The program concludes with The Disappearance of Norman Crabbe, written by Susan C. Hunter and Tom Shelton and directed by Susan C. Hunter, in which a determined woman journeys to a remote island to rescue her shipwrecked husband—only to discover he has no desire to leave.

Running approximately 90 minutes, Hot Summer Nights – The Musicals performs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from July 11 through August 1 at Write Act Repertory's Brickhouse Theatre in North Hollywood. Tickets are $33 in advance, $25 for students and seniors with valid ID, and $35 at the door.

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