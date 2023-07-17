HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST NIGHT Returns To UCB Theater, July 25

Following a sold-out debut show at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater in June of 2023, "Hollywood's Biggest Night" returns to the mainstage on July 25th, 8:30pm, for a follow-up performance.

Teleprompters, wardrobe malfunctions, tearful speeches, and red carpet drama: this 30-minute sketch show lovingly lampoons it all. If you love award shows as much as Mimi von Schack and Brittnay Johnston do, you'll love Hollywood's Biggest Night! Sketches, music and characters come together for a laugh-out-loud 360 view of an awards show happening in real time.

"Hollywood's Biggest Night" is written and performed by award-winning comedians Brittnay Johnston (Search Party, Dollface, Florida Girls, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Groundlings, Mimi von Schack ("Women & Things", Club Cumming, Upright Citizens Brigade, The Groundlings, Hollywood & Edinburgh Fringes) and directed by John Milhiser (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters, Drama Club), with live music by Marshall Ross (Carly and the Universe).

"Hollywood's Biggest Night" will be performed July 25th at 8:30pm at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater, 5919 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Tickets are $15, and are for sale online at Click Here or in-person by visiting the box office at the theater.

Mimi von Schack is a comedian, performer and writer in Los Angeles. She's performed in Las Vegas, New York, London, and on the main stages of the Groundlings and the Upright Citizens Brigade, among many others. Her award-winning work has been featured in the LA Scripted Comedy Festival and the Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringes. She is repped by SK Management.

Brittnay Johnston is a Los Angeles based writer and performer. She has written an episode of and appeared on Pop TV's comedy series, FLORIDA GIRLS, and has worked on shows like SEARCH PARTY (HBO Max), KILLING IT (Peacock), BIRDGIRL (Adult Swim), DOLLFACE (Hulu), and many more. She is also a contributor to the online satirical site, Reductress. She is repped by 3 Arts.