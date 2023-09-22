HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Come to El Capitan Theatre in October

Screenings will run October 6-19 For Hocus Pocus and October 20 - 31 for The Nightmare Before Christmas.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” October 6 – 19 and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D October 20 - 31 at the El Capitan Theatre including three fan event screenings.
 
Guests attending a “Hocus Pocus” screening can view movie props on display and take a photo at themed photo op.
 
The Hocus Pocus Fan Event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, October 6 and will include a special introduction by Director Kenny Ortega and Composer John Debney. Tickets are $50 and include Mickey Mouse Skeleton Popcorn Container with popcorn, beverage and event credential.
 
Daily showtimes for “Hocus Pocus” October 6 through October 19 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm. A 9:55pm screening is available on Friday and Saturday.
 
Guests attending Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D can see props from the movie and take a photo at our frightful photo op! Plus before each screening, guests can see the Disney Silly Symphony short “Skeleton Dance.”
 
Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D will have two fan event screenings. Each fan event comes with their own exclusive items, tickets are $50 per fan event.

  • Attendees at the 30th Anniversary Friday the 13th Fan Event on Friday October 13th at 7:00pm will receive popcorn, beverage, event credential and The Nightmare Before Christmas Zoetrope Vinyl with their ticket. This screening will also have a special introduction by Disney Legend Don Hahn.
  • Attendees at the Opening Night Fan Event on Friday October 20th at 7:30pm will receive one Zero 30th Anniversary popcorn bucket with popcorn, beverage and event credential with their ticket.

Daily showtimes for Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” October 20 through October 31. are 9:30am, 12:00pm, 2:30pm, 5:00pm, and 7:30pm. A 10:00pm screening is available on Friday through Sunday.
 
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $18 for guests of all ages.
 
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.



