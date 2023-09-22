HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Come to El Capitan Theatre in October

Screenings will run October 6-19 For Hocus Pocus and October 20 - 31 for The Nightmare Before Christmas.
POPULAR
Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” October 6 – 19 and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D October 20 - 31 at the El Capitan Theatre including three fan event screenings.
Guests attending a “Hocus Pocus” screening can view movie props on display and take a photo at themed photo op.
The Hocus Pocus Fan Event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, October 6 and will include a special introduction by Director Kenny Ortega and Composer John Debney. Tickets are $50 and include Mickey Mouse Skeleton Popcorn Container with popcorn, beverage and event credential.
Daily showtimes for “Hocus Pocus” October 6 through October 19 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm. A 9:55pm screening is available on Friday and Saturday.
Guests attending Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D can see props from the movie and take a photo at our frightful photo op! Plus before each screening, guests can see the Disney Silly Symphony short “Skeleton Dance.”
Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” in 4D will have two fan event screenings. Each fan event comes with their own exclusive items, tickets are $50 per fan event.
Daily showtimes for Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” October 20 through October 31. are 9:30am, 12:00pm, 2:30pm, 5:00pm, and 7:30pm. A 10:00pm screening is available on Friday through Sunday.
Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $18 for guests of all ages.
The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Videos
|Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)
|Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra: Lineage - Coleridge-Taylor & Chausson
Bram Goldsmith Theater at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (9/30-9/30)
|Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/22-3/22)
|LA Phil’s Organ Recital Series: Wayne Marshall
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/25-2/25)
|MS. TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW, Laural Meade’s Rollicking Cabaret Theater Piece Inspired by Jazz Great Sophie Tucker
Gardenia Supper Club (9/16-12/08)
|Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Life in the Past Lane Tour
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (11/08-11/08)
|Psycho Drive-In Movie Night
Electric Dusk Drive-In -- Old Sears Parking Lot (10/06-10/06)
|FRAGMENTS 2
Walt Disney Concert Hall (11/15-11/15)
|Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (1/27-1/27)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You