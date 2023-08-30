HAUNTING RIGHTS To Be Presented As Part of Hollywood Independent Theater Festival

The play will be presented September 13 and 27 at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

“Haunting Rights,” written by Michael Perlmutter, is being extended by the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival on September 13 and 27 at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90038.

Derek, a member of the audience, recently died in the theatre lobby. Johnny died in 1948 during the building's construction. Johnny wants Derek gone but Derek knows his daughter, a would-be actress, has been coming to this theatre to visit his memory. Fran and Mary, a pair of free-spirited young souls who passed away in 1971; “help” as these four spirits vie for the position of resident Theatre Ghost. There can only be one.


Michael Perlmutter (playwright) is a playwright, actor, director, screenwriter. His plays include. Crimson, Severance Play, Three Witches, Polite Conversations and Wine, Directing Hamlet, The Fall of Lady M, Motel Funerals, Glass Houses, 1865 and Random Lives. His plays have been performed in Los Angeles, New York, London, St. Louis, Israel, Soule, and numerous cities throughout the US and UK. He is a member of Dramatist Guild, ALAP (Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights), Station House, VS. Theatre Companies, and NPX (National Play Exchange). Michael graduated from CalArts back before we had cell phones (so yeah, he's old). Michael resides in Southern California, minutes from his three grown children and their spouses.

Ann Noble (Director) is an award-winning playwright/new media writer, actor, solo performer, director, arts educator, private acting coach and jail chaplain. Her work has been produced all over the country and the world, and she has performed/directed in Chicago, NYC, D.C., Edinburgh, Sydney, and extensively in SoCal; theatrical credits here include work with: South Coast Rep, ICT of Long Beach, EST of Santa Barbara, Malibu Playhouse, Sierra Madre Playhouse, Antaeus (company member), Moving Arts, LA's LBGT Center, Echo (company member), The Victory, Inkwell, The Road, Rogue Machine (company member), Boston Court, Warriors For Peace, LifeChild Prods, Two Heads Are Better Prods, LA's Holocaust Museum, Museum of Tolerance, YWCA and Homeboy Industries. IG: @sparksjacks and more info about her work with the incarcerated at prismjustice.org

Joesy De Palo (Actor), originally from Dallas, Texas, now resides full-time in Los Angeles. Her journey in the world of acting began at the age of six, and since then, she has been a part of numerous production's both on stage and on screen. Since moving to LA, Joesy can be seen in films produced by institutions such as Chapman, NYFA, UCLA, and USC. Alongside film she has performed on stage in venues including the Broadwater Theatre, Silver Lake Lounge, El Portal Theatre, and the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre.

Jeffrey S.S. Johnson (Actor) has made a career as an actor since the late 90s. Originally from Massachusetts, he has called Los Angeles home now for over two decades. He started his performing career with lauded theatre groups such as Critical Mass, The Evidence Room, VS. Theatre, Sons Of Semele, Moving Arts, Bad Puppets, Bootleg Theater, the Odyssey, FAKE Radio Players, the Celebration, and more, also in the Pacific Northwest with the Portland Center Stage. Film roles include: Magazine Dreams (*Sundance FF), Helter Skelter, Letters To God, Terminator Genisys, Good Grief (*award winner), Haunting Of Cellblock 11 (*award winner), Worth, The 6th Degree, Stellina Blue, A Coat Of Snow, Down Dog (*award winner), Scorcher, Over The Shoulder (*award winner), and many more. Television appearances include Lovecraft Country, Bones, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Lie To Me, Burn Notice, CSI, Without A Trace, Barbershop, Boomtown, The Secret Life Of The American Teenager, Tremors, Unhitched, and more. Over the years, he's become an accomplished voiceover artist in commercials, industrials, narration, video games, and the like. 

Carolina Rodriguez (Actor) can be seen in the upcoming feature film Woodbridge written and directed by Stephen Meier. Her other feature film credits include, most notably, The Misadventures of Vince & Hick directed by Trevor Stevens. Her short film credits include Recipe For Disaster, Cutthroat, Unfamiliarity, Crave and Undone, among many others. Theatre credits include online performances of Chekhov's The Three Sisters, Shakespeare's Twelfth Night and a new adaptation of Little Women. Training includes work with James Kemp, Tessa Auberjonois, Kristof Konrad, Cornell Womack and Ann Noble. IG: @carolinarodriguezfilm.

Learn more at theatreghosts.org.




