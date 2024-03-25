HAMLET Comes to LB Playhouse This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hamlet by William Shakespeare, ﻿adapted by James Rice and Amanda Karr, comes to the Long Beach Playhouse, running April 6 – May 4, 2024.

William Shakespeare’s Hamlet is the story of the ghost of Denmark’s murdered king who wants his son, Prince Hamlet, to kill his uncle, Claudius, the man who murdered the king to seize the throne and marry Hamlet’s mother. It’s considered one of the world’s greatest tragedies.

In this production, director James Rice and Amanda Kerr have reimagined the story so the audience experiences the mind of Shakespeare’s most dynamic character. Set in a 19th century asylum, we discover an inmate struggling with their father’s death. After a psychotic break, we enter their mind and the story proceeds as Shakespeare told it, but with a core Hamlet and four others playing their innocence, wisdom, justice, and vengeance.

In his director’s notes, Rice writes his inspiration was a story he heard on NPR 20 years ago about a woman directing Hamlet for the Oklahoma State Prison. “This got me thinking about a multiple personality Hamlet. What evolved was an adaptation of Hamletrepresenting a journey in Hamlet’s mind with personalities representing his emotions. Working with Amanda Karr, we developed the story.”

He goes on to say he is pleased to have the chance to do it again, this time with a diverse cast and a sense of the world we live in now.

“I knew this was a show we needed to do,” said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse. “We’ve worked with James Rice many times before and he always delivers something unique and interesting, and most importantly, a production that our audiences enjoy.”

﻿

Executive Director, Madison Mooney, said, “We know our audiences love Shakespeare’s plays. This adaptation brings a new contour to one of the bard’s best-known plays.”

Hamlet’s 16-member cast includes returning actors along with those making their debuts. Returning actors include Sarah Green, Carmen Tunis, Rose London, Michael Hovance, Lee Samuel Tanng, Jacob Caldwell, and Lisa J. Salas. Making their debuts are Sophia Gonzales, Roberto Williams, Autumn Yesterday, Neil Switzer, Tavia Williams, Aldo Valencia, Payton Cella, Elizabeth Amber Cortez, and Benjamin Rasmussen.

Madison encourages audiences to come see the story you know and appreciate, but with an exciting twist that illuminates the play anew for those familiar and unfamiliar with this seminal tale.