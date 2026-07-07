Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil Will Perform A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA at the Hollywood Bowl

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil announced “A Concert for Venezuela,” a special benefit concert taking place Sunday, August 23, at the Hollywood Bowl. Presented in response to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, the concert will raise funds to support affected communities.

Said Dudamel, “Venezuela will always be my home, and every moment, my thoughts are with the families whose lives have been forever changed by this tragedy. The suffering is immense, but so is the strength and resilience of our people. This concert at the Hollywood Bowl is an invitation to stand together and transform our compassion into action. Through our partnerships with the United Nations Development Programme and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, we can help ensure that urgent humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most, while at the same time working towards long-term recovery efforts. Every person who joins us and every contribution made is a reminder to the people of Venezuela that they are not alone. Together, through music, generosity, and hope, we will help our country heal and rebuild.

Gustavo Dudamel will lead the Los Angeles Philharmonic, with full program and a star-studded lineup of guest artists to be announced at a later date. All donations raised by the concert will be directed to Dudamel's Earthquake Recovery to Support Venezuelan Communities fund, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) fund. Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic musicians will also contribute their time for this event.

“In moments of profound need, our responsibility as an institution extends beyond the stage,” said Kim Noltemy, President and CEO of the LA Phil. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide direct financial support to relief efforts for communities in Venezuela with a $50,000 charitable donation and to stand alongside Gustavo in bringing this concert to life at the Bowl.”

The concert is Dudamel's last as Music & Artistic Director of the LA Phil and replaces the previously titled Celebrating Gustavo at the Bowl: A Musical Legacy, which was announced in February. It will remain part of Dudamel's celebratory week of concerts in late August honoring his extraordinary legacy with the LA Phil.

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...