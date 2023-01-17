Girl Trip Presents John Patrick Shanley's THE DREAMER EXAMINES HIS PILLOW At The Broadwater Black Box

John Patrick Shanley's the dreamer examines his pillow will be presented at The Broadwater Black Box (Santa Monica Blvd and Lillian Way) from January 26 through February 5. Staged and conceptualized by female director Harrison James, the production stars Tom Degnan (CBS' Limitless), Fernando Siqueira (The Actors' Gang's Shambles) and Lucy Rose Morgan.

This sophisticated, essential take on Shanley's play- told with sensitive intimacy and through an immediate, candid aperture-is supported by the gorgeous work of Zo Haynes (lighting design), Crash Richard (sonic design), Sarah Polednak and Paige Amicon (movement design), and Kenton Parker (production design).

First written in 1986, dreamer is more relevant than ever. James' production invites everyone to imagine higher, dream bigger, shine brighter, and collaborate even more dynamically in a shared vision: a new system in which girls, women, and femme-identifying people have equal power, leadership, and distribution of resources.

Founded in 2014, Girl Trip provides emerging female and femme identifying artists with opportunities to exhibit works, engage and collaborate, and gain expertise from women of distinction in the arts. Advancing visibility, emerging artists become relevant, represented contributors who helm projects, reach their audience, and achieve financial equality.