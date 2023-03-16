Gibney Company Returns To The Joyce With U.S. Debut Of Choreographic Duo Tiffany Tregarthen & David Raymond

Gibney Company returns to New York City's The Joyce Theater May 17-21 with a powerful program that features two world premieres: one from Yue Yin and the other from duo Tiffany Tregarthen and David Raymond of Out Innerspace Dance Theatre. The program also includes the return of Johan Inger's Bliss. The six-performance run marks Gibney Company's second Joyce Theater appearance, following a sold-out engagement last season. Led by Gibney Founder, Artistic Director, and CEO Gina Gibney and Gibney Company Director Gilbert T Small II, Gibney Company is an acclaimed contemporary dance company that commissions and performs work from internationally renowned and emerging choreographers. Gibney Company is committed to exploring connections between the rigorous physicality of dance and responsive, humanistic storytelling.



Gina Gibney, Founder, Director and CEO of Gibney and Artistic Director of Gibney Company said, "As Gibney Company concludes its first international tour, we are thrilled to be returning home to New York City for our second annual season at The Joyce with a program that perfectly embodies Gibney Company. Audiences will be introduced to a world premiere by acclaimed choreographers Tiffany Tregarthen and David Raymond making their U.S. debut; a premiere from Yue Yin that continues an ongoing choreographic collaboration; and a fresh look at an existing dance masterwork by Johan Inger.

Gibney Company Director Gilbert T Small II added, "It has been such a thrill to watch the extraordinary dancers of Gibney Company bring three distinct choreographic visions to life. We can't wait to share this program with audiences when we return to The Joyce for our second season."



Gibney Company commissioned choreographer Yue Yin to create a new piece to open this multi-work program and serve as an intentional portal into the experience of live performance. Through her FoCo Technique, Yin combines Chinese classical and folk dance, ballet, and contemporary dance movement into a completely unique creation. The work will feature an original score of live music and recorded sound created by Oscar©-nominated composer Ryan Lott of Son Lux.



Co-artistic directors of Vancouver's Out Innerspace Dance Theatre, Tiffany Tregarthen and David Raymond make their U.S. debut with a new work commissioned for Gibney Company. Known for their use of video and light design to create worlds of gradient and ghostly architecture, Tregarthen and Raymond are creating a new work that explores a sense of primal instinct and the liminal space between the cosmic and earthly. Featuring movement vocabulary constructed through the character development of the individual, the work enhances the expression of the physical form to bring to life a portrait of the human animal, mysterious, beautiful, and haunting.



An ode to the joy of dancing, Bliss is a large-scale ensemble piece by Swedish choreographer Johan Inger. It is set to jazz pianist Keith Jarrett's legendary "Köln Concert," which many consider to be the epitome of virtuoso improvisation. Rather than translating the music one-to-one into movement, it is more the feeling of Jarrett's iconic music - free, soaring, and ecstatic - that Inger translates into beautifully crafted dance, sending audience members into a state of bliss.

Tickets starting at $10 are available at joyce.org.