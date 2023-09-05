Geffen Playhouse Fellow Paris Crayton III to Bring Award-Winning Solo Show To LA

'Bloodline' weaves together the journeys of three generations of men, and their distinct experiences with love, self-discovery, and the complexities of relationships.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 1 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 2 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 3 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre

Geffen Playhouse Fellow Paris Crayton III to Bring Award-Winning Solo Show To LA

Paris Crayton III, an esteemed member of the Geffen Playhouse Writer's Room Fellowship, is set to premiere his critically acclaimed solo show, 'Bloodline,' on the West Coast. Directed by Dennis Neal, this semi-autobiographical, multi-generational love story is a testament to Crayton's artistic prowess.

Synopsis:

'Bloodline' weaves together the journeys of three generations of men, all named Paris, and their distinct experiences with love, self-discovery, and the complexities of relationships. Paris Sr., a resilient sharecropper from Mississippi, embarks on a relentless pursuit to win the heart of the beautiful Ruth after a chance encounter at a juke joint. Paris Jr., an animal technician, navigates the challenges of love, fatherhood, and marital doubts. Meanwhile, Paris III, a talented but struggling artist, embarks on a journey of self-discovery as he searches for love in different relationships and cities.

About Paris Crayton III:

Paris Crayton III, a distinguished Geffen Playhouse Writer's Room Fellow, is an award-winning playwright, actor, and director. He has been recognized as one of ArtsATL's "30 under 30" and listed among the "Artists to Watch" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Creative Loafing honored him as "Best Local Playwright" in 2014. Critics have praised him as "a powerful dramatist" and hailed him as "one of the most important playwrights of our time." His works have been presented and workshopped by renowned institutions such as Congo Square, Classical Theatre of Harlem, NewYorkRep, Aurora Theatre, Clark University, Rising Sage Theatre, Atlanta Black Theatre Festival, and more.

Performance Details:

Two Locations:

MKM Cultural Arts Center

11401 Chandler Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

  • September 23rd @ 7:30 pm

  • September 24th @ 3:00 pm

Willie Agee Playhouse

714 Warren Lane, Inglewood, CA 90302

(Inside Edward Vincent Jr. Park)

  • October 6th & 7th @ 7:30 pm

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available for $25.

For more information and ticket purchase, please visit:Click Here

For more information on Paris, please visit: www.ParisCrayton3.com




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
American Contemporary Ballet to Present THE RITE & BURLESQUE Photo
American Contemporary Ballet to Present THE RITE & BURLESQUE

Get ready for a spine-chilling Halloween experience with American Contemporary Ballet's The Rite. Immerse yourself in the haunting world of bewitching young women and the controversial score that caused a riot in 1913 Paris.

2
(mostly)musicals Brings WILD SIDE to The Federal in NoHo Photo
(mostly)musicals Brings WILD SIDE to The Federal in NoHo

LA's favorite eclectic cabaret gets WILD on September 20th. Join Gregory Nabours and an untamed lineup of talent as they take a walk on the WILD side in a uniquely entertaining evening of music about animals.

3
YANKEE DAWG YOU DIE Comes to The Elite Theatre Company This Week Photo
YANKEE DAWG YOU DIE Comes to The Elite Theatre Company This Week

The Elite Theatre Company has announced the opening weekend of Yankee Dawg You Die – a play by Philip Kan Gotanda, directed by Jolyn Johnson. The production runs for four weekends on The Elite Theatre Company’s South Stage beginning this Friday, September 8, 2023.

4
Photos: First Look at A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE At The Sherry Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE At The Sherry Theater

Collaborative Artists Ensemble presents 'A Streetcar Named Desire' by Tennessee Williams, opening Friday, September 8th. Check out all new photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet Hispánico’s Doña Perón
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orianthi
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kill Shelter
Theatre of NOTE (8/10-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Perfect Ganesh
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum (7/15-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Walking in Space
Theatre West (9/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LIZZIE: The Rock Musical
Edwards Auditorium (10/06-10/22)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nice Work If You Can Get It
Coachella Valley Repertory (4/10-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You