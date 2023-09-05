Geffen Playhouse Fellow Paris Crayton III to Bring Award-Winning Solo Show To LA

Paris Crayton III, an esteemed member of the Geffen Playhouse Writer's Room Fellowship, is set to premiere his critically acclaimed solo show, 'Bloodline,' on the West Coast. Directed by Dennis Neal, this semi-autobiographical, multi-generational love story is a testament to Crayton's artistic prowess.

Synopsis:

'Bloodline' weaves together the journeys of three generations of men, all named Paris, and their distinct experiences with love, self-discovery, and the complexities of relationships. Paris Sr., a resilient sharecropper from Mississippi, embarks on a relentless pursuit to win the heart of the beautiful Ruth after a chance encounter at a juke joint. Paris Jr., an animal technician, navigates the challenges of love, fatherhood, and marital doubts. Meanwhile, Paris III, a talented but struggling artist, embarks on a journey of self-discovery as he searches for love in different relationships and cities.

About Paris Crayton III:

Paris Crayton III, a distinguished Geffen Playhouse Writer's Room Fellow, is an award-winning playwright, actor, and director. He has been recognized as one of ArtsATL's "30 under 30" and listed among the "Artists to Watch" by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Creative Loafing honored him as "Best Local Playwright" in 2014. Critics have praised him as "a powerful dramatist" and hailed him as "one of the most important playwrights of our time." His works have been presented and workshopped by renowned institutions such as Congo Square, Classical Theatre of Harlem, NewYorkRep, Aurora Theatre, Clark University, Rising Sage Theatre, Atlanta Black Theatre Festival, and more.

Performance Details:

Two Locations:

MKM Cultural Arts Center

11401 Chandler Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

September 23rd @ 7:30 pm

September 24th @ 3:00 pm

Willie Agee Playhouse

714 Warren Lane, Inglewood, CA 90302

(Inside Edward Vincent Jr. Park)

October 6th & 7th @ 7:30 pm

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available for $25.

For more information and ticket purchase, please visit:Click Here

For more information on Paris, please visit: www.ParisCrayton3.com