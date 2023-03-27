Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Presents Disney PRIDE In Concert At Walt Disney Concert Hall

A show that features 200 Chorus members performing nearly 50 classic Disney songs with a 25-piece orchestra and stunning video projections.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles will celebrate LGBT Pride Month with the Los Angeles premiere of Disney PRIDE in Concert, a show that features 200 Chorus members performing nearly 50 classic Disney songs with a 25-piece orchestra and stunning video projections.

This amazing extravaganza will be conducted by GMCLA's Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison and will conclude GMCLA's Season 44. The Chorus will perform Disney PRIDE in Concert for two concerts only - Saturday, June 24, 2023 and Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the extraordinary and world-class venue, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are now on sale at GMCLA.org.

Disney PRIDE in Concert marks Disney Concerts' first-ever choral production. Disney's beloved songs will be reimagined in a celebration of Pride. GMCLA will perform the music of iconic films like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins, as well as modern classics like Coco, Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph, and many more. The magical music of Disney Parks will round out this multimedia event. Solos and personal stories will add connection to Disney's timeless and universal stories making this a truly magical experience for all ages.

"It's so exciting that The Walt Disney Company celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. We have wanted to celebrate the Disney canon for years, and it's finally happening. I was lucky to attend the concert premiere by the Boston Gay Men's Chorus at Boston Symphony Hall last June, and it's simply stunning. The audience leapt to their feet for both sold-out shows," said Lou Spisto, Executive Director & Producer of Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles. "To say this is a once-in-a-lifetime event is not an overstatement: 200 singers, a 25-piece orchestra - the largest we have ever had - nearly 50 songs from 24 films (and the Parks) and projections above the Chorus on a large-scale screen! We can't wait for everyone to experience this concert, and we welcome one and all, dressed in Disney or whatever they feel comfortable in! Other choruses will do Disney PRIDE in Concert, but only GMCLA will perform it at Walt Disney Concert Hall. To think Disney Concerts created its first-ever choral show and started with the gay chorus community is simply amazing!"

Disney PRIDE in Concert will have a limited engagement of two concerts only on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. The concerts will be held at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Downtown Los Angeles, 111 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Tickets prices range from $50 to $130 and are available online at GMCLA.org/disneypride or musiccenter.org; by phone at 323.850.2000 or 424.453.3987; or at the Walt Disney Concert Hall Box Office (Tuesday - Sunday, 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.).




