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Beck, Eduardo Betancourt and More to Join A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA at the Hollywood Bowl

Newly added artists also include Natalia Lafourcade, Lasso, MoisesTorrealba and Carlos Vives.

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Beck, Eduardo Betancourt and More to Join A CONCERT FOR VENEZUELA at the Hollywood Bowl

The LA Phil has added of Beck, Eduardo Betancourt, Meme del Real of Cafe Tacvba, Jorge Glem, Natalia Lafourcade, Lasso, MoisesTorrealba and Carlos Vives to the lineup for August 23rd’s “A Concert for Venezuela” at the Hollywood Bowl.

The concert–Gustavo Dudamel’s last as Music & Artistic Director of the LA Phil–will raise funds for Dudamel’s Earthquake Recovery to Support Venezuelan Communities Fund, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) Fund.

"As I prepare for my final concert as Music & Artistic Director of the LA Phil, I am deeply moved by the generosity of the artists who have come together to support the people of Venezuela. Music has always been a force that unites us across borders and this concert is an opportunity to transform that spirit into meaningful action, and I am grateful to every artist who is helping bring hope and support to families as they rebuild their communities," said LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel

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