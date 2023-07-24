Fountain Theatre to Bring Cops and Kids Together for Year 4 of WALKING THE BEAT

Two free performances of C.H.I.N. Up! will take place on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

 Walking the Beat, The Fountain Theatre's innovative community-building program that sees cops and kids working together to create theater, will present two free performances of this year's culminating, hope-inspiring production. Two free performances of C.H.I.N. Up! will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 on The Fountain Theatre's outdoor stage.

To create C.H.I.N. Up!, 12 teenagers from Compton Early College High School, Hollywood High School, Camino Nuevo Dalzell Lance, Hawthorne High School and Orthopaedic Hospital Medical Magnet High School joined in a transformative group process with six officers representing the Los Angeles School Police Department to generate ideas and stories around the theme “critical hope is needed.”

Now in its fourth year at the Fountain, “Walking the Beat” utilizes performing arts as a vehicle for youth empowerment and community building, providing life-changing experiences for underserved youth and police officers. Founded by the Elizabeth Youth Theater Ensemble and led by executive and artistic director Theo Perkins, this year's program provides students with opportunities to work hands-on with program facilitator and director Angela Kariotis, teaching artists Ali Chen and Nathan James, and drama therapist Danielle Levenas.

“Walking the Beat” supporters include The Araxia & Vladimir Buckhantz Foundation, Mary Jo & David Volk, Allison Thomas, The Audrey & Sidney Irmas Charitable Foundation, The Phillips-Gerla Family and Sharyl Overholser.

The Fountain Theatre is located at 5060 Fountain Avenue (at Normandie) in Los Angeles. For more information and to make a reservation, call (323) 663-1525 or go to www.FountainTheatre.com.



