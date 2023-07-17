Final Days To Experience Musical Theatre West's Magical Production Of THE WIZARD OF OZ

Musical Theatre West (MTW)'s summer production, The Wizard of Oz, is preparing to take a final bow on Sunday, July 23rd. A loving rendition of the classic film, MTW's Broadway-caliber production brings the heartwarming story, powerful vocals, and breathtaking visual effects to life on stage. Join the talented cast as they take their final four journeys down the yellow brick road toward Emerald City, July 21 - July 23, 2023. Tickets for the final performances of The Wizard of Oz at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center are still available at Click Here.

Following the first two weekends, audiences are raving about MTW's “vibrant” rendition of the classic film. Theater-goers are commending the gravity-defying flying effects, magic, and Ozian spells, stating that “I couldn't stop myself from gasping!” Making his return to the MTW stage, William Hartery has become a fan favorite as The Cowardly Lion, bringing laughter with his incredible comedic timing. Hank, a real-life terrier, is another standout, stealing audiences' hearts with his performance as Toto, adding additional charm to every scene he is in. The amazing cast, outstanding youth ensemble, and talented crew have brought the Land of Oz to life in Long Beach.

Based on the hit 1939 film loved by all ages, The Wizard of Oz is an awe-inspiring story full of brains, heart, and courage. A young Kansas girl, Dorothy finds herself far away from home, teaming up with beloved characters like The Scarecrow, The Tin Man, and The Cowardly Lion. This visually stunning production is filled with captivating music, including “The Jitterbug”, choreography packed with fancy footwork, and mesmerizing set designs. Ticket holders will be transported along the yellow brick road, encountering enchanting landscapes, meeting unforgettable characters, and rediscovering the power of courage, friendship, and the pursuit of dreams.

Seats are selling fast, so get them before this production flies away! The final four shows of The Wizard of Oz will run Friday July 21 at 8:00 p.m., Saturday July 22 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and close Sunday July 23 with a 1:00 p.m. matinee performance. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at Click Here. Fees may apply. Students can enjoy discounted rush tickets one hour prior to showtime, available for $15 at the Box Office with a valid ID, subject to availability. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at Click Here.

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 71-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition – and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre. We hope you'll join us.

The Wizard of Oz

Book by L. Frank Baum

Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen And E.Y. Harburg

Background Music by Kerber Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestrations by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

Direction by Paige Price

Music Direction by Ryan O'Connell

Choreography by Jimmy Locust

The Wizard of Oz is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com