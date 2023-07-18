Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach & the 90th Annual Pageant of the Masters Kicked-Off Summer with Successful Opening Weekend

In the heart of Laguna Beach, a vibrant celebration of art and culture unfolded as the Festival of Arts welcomed locals and tourists alike to the opening week of the 2023 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Both events are sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, KOST Radio 103.5, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club and Irvine Spectrum Center.

On Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, the world-renowned Festival of Arts Fine Art Show opened its doors attracting patrons to browse the galleries and purchase artwork from 120 of Orange County’s top fine artists. The juried art show features a wide variety of media including paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood and furniture, ceramics, glass and more. Many exhibiting artists had major sales in the first week of the art show to art collectors, interior designers, and first-time art buyers.

Following the opening of the Fine Art Show, was the debut of the 2023 Pageant of the Masters production of “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists” on July 7th. Celebrating its 90th anniversary this summer, the Pageant’s opening weekend drew nearly sold-out crowds over the three nights, bringing audiences to their feet in applause and admiration.

This year’s show is a heartfelt recognition of artistic communities, showcasing the profound impact of collaboration and mentorship throughout history. Some artwork re-created include “Alone and Together (Under the Freeway)” by Chicano artist David Botello, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by African American sculptor Augusta Savage, and Native American paintings by Bert Geer Phillips. Audiences will be amazed during the 90-minute performance, set under the starry-summer night sky, with a full orchestra performing original music, live narration, breathtaking theatrical illusions, and many special effects and surprises.

As a tribute to the Pageant’s 90th anniversary, Volvo Cars has embarked on a remarkable collaboration with American-Swedish contemporary artist, Shai Dahan to bring together art and automotive innovation. Bringing Volvo’s own interpretation of "living art" to life, Dahan hand-painted Volvo’s C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's artwork, "Monet Painting in His Garden," the very first piece re-created in this summer’s Pageant production. This display and collaboration with Volvo exemplifies the intersection of creativity, sustainability, and technological advancement. All summer long, patrons will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win their own fully electric 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Night of Magic Gala (sponsored by Volvo Cars, KOST Radio 103.5 and Yamaha), to be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

In addition to the artwork on display, the Festival of Arts offers a wide range of daily activities that the whole family can enjoy. “We are pleased to bring back our fullest calendar of events since 2019,” said Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. “There is something happening every day of the season and plenty of reasons to return to the Festival all summer long.”

The 2023 event calendar includes nightly live music, guided art tours, art workshops and weekly series including Concerts on the Green, and Art, Jazz, Wine, and Chocolate (sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery). Several special one-day events will return this year, including the very popular Festival Runway Fashion Show (sponsored by Fashion Island). New art workshops (sponsored by Bank of America) for both youth and teen/adult classes have been added to the schedule, as well as new music series including Wow… Can They Sing! Music Series, Gospel Experience, and Americana Music Series.

On July 22nd, step back in history and join the Pageant’s 90th anniversary celebration with a parade and party! Inspired by the 1933 Spirit of the Masters, the sidewalk parade will start at the Gazebo by Heisler Par and travel through downtown Laguna Beach, visiting key locations from the Pageant’s early days. The parade will end at the Festival of Arts for a party filled with music, special treats, face painting, photo ops and more. Attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume, dressed as their favorite artist or artwork. Cash prizes $250 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place will be awarded by the Pageant’s Director Diane Challis Davy. Free admission to the Festival of Arts from 12noon to 4pm. To learn more and RSVP for the parade, visit www.foapom.com/event/pageant-party-parade

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is open daily with nightly performances of the 90th annual Pageant of the Masters now through September 1, 2023 . A Pageant ticket is also a season pass to the Fine Art Show. Weekday general admission tickets to the Festival’s Fine Art Show are $10 per person, and $15 per person the weekends. Senior and student discounts are available. Class registration and seating reservations vary by event, please see the website for details.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.