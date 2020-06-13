Feature: Daniel Sugimoto Musical Marathon to Benefit The Innocence Project on 6/14

Daniel Sugimoto promises, "I CAN'T STOP PLAYING UNTIL WE REACH THE GOAL!!!"

Join me for my first ever Live Stream Musical Marathon on Sunday, June 14 beginning at noon. I am playing to raise money for The Innocence Project, with the goal of raising $1,000, donating 50% of all proceeds directly. Since this is a large goal I am planning to play until the dollar amount is reached, only stopping to use bathroom or snack mildly. Even if this is a charity event I am preparing over 50 songs to play; original and covers. Tune in throughout the day and you won't be disappointed.



Here are the rules:

- I must continue playing piano and singing until dollar amount reached.

- I can only break to use bathroom and/or snack mildly.

- Breaks cannot exceed 5 minutes in length.

- A minimum concert of 90 minutes will be performed with original songs and covers of popular artists as well.

- Songs played in concert cannot be repeated within a 120 minute window. Meaning over two hours of material must be played before repeating material.

- Donations will be live tallied and announced during stream with special shout out to individual donors.

- In the case of an earthquake I will only stop playing in case of life threatening emergency.

- If any of the rules are broken I have to donate $10 to the cause.

- Audience members are allowed and encouraged to monitor the show to make sure I am not breaking any rules.

Link to the Live Stream Feed. See you all there! https://www.facebook.com/daniel.sugimoto/posts/3158071190902373

More information about The Innocence Project:

https://www.innocenceproject.org

Mission Statement:

"The Innocence Project's mission is to free the staggering number of innocent people who remain incarcerated, and to bring reform to the system responsible for their unjust imprisonment."



Ways to Donate:

Venmo - @Sugimation

Paypal - daniel.sugimoto@yahoo.com



Photo Credit - Alexandra Carastoian

