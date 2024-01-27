Feature: CAROUSEL OF FOOLS at Rogue Artists Ensemble

It’s 2024 and theatres shouldn’t be taking anything for granted anymore. No standard of existence or tried and true method should be undertaken without scrutiny. Rogue Artists Ensemble has appropriately blown the lid off the standard fundraising gala event, opting instead for a Carousel of Fools on Santa Monica Pier.

The centerpiece of the whole evening was, of course, the historical 1922 carousel, which provided an instantly charming backdrop to the evening’s festivities and an apt warm-up to return to a childlike sense of play. The standard activity of schmoozing with cocktails was foregone, and in exchange, a plethora of exciting offerings circled the space. I spent my allotted activity tickets enjoying a raunchy finger puppet peepshow, popping a balloon off of a scantily-clad strong man, and having my reverse fortune told by Ms. Lori. Every activity seemed polished and elevated above an amateur talent show act. The sideshow became more than a pastiche as it became evident every performer was committed to wholly embodying their role.

With sword swallowers, magic shows, puppetry, strolling performers, tarot readings, and more, there was something for everyone. The event gave such a specified sense of Rogue Artists Ensemble— their aesthetic sensibilities, their commitment to whimsy, and their centering of accessible joy. With many different price tiers, the event was not populated exclusively by the gala-attending crowds either.

Hopefully, other theatres will take heed of Rogue Artists’ adventurousness and begin messing with the form of the standard fundraiser. I’m sure audiences and donors alike would appreciate it.