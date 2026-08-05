Cast Set for THE PETERSON SHOW at Echo Theater Company

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The Echo Theater Company will present the world premiere of The Peterson Show, a darkly funny and emotional new play by Emmy-nominated playwright Janine Nabers. Directed by Michelle Bossy, The Peterson Show opens September 19 and runs through October 26 at Atwater Village Theatre, with Pay-What-You-Want preview performances September 16–18.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Kelly McCreary (Grey’s Anatomy), Tamberla Perry (Brilliant Minds, Clydes at the Mark Taper Forum) and John Clarence Stewart (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Brilliant Minds, P-Valley) alongside Kristen Ariza (The Fosters, StartUp), Jean E.S. Powell (The Ms Pat Show, Hotel Cocaine, The Gaze at CTG), Deanna Reed-Foster (The Vince Staples Show, The First Deep Breath at the Geffen) and Journee Rose (Abbott Elementary), The Peterson Show follows five former child stars who reunite as the legacy of their beloved television father collapses into scandal. With cameras swarming outside and decades of unresolved history inside, they confront old rivalries, buried secrets and the complicated bonds forged while growing up on America's favorite sitcom.

At once hilarious and heartbreaking, The Peterson Show raises a difficult question: What happens to a family when the person who held it together becomes the one who tears it apart?

Like every family reunion, everyone in The Peterson Show arrives carrying old wounds, old resentments and old secrets—yet each is searching for love, acceptance and a way forward.

The creative team includes scenic designer Michael Paul Kramer, lighting designer Matthew Richter, sound designer Jesse Mandapat, video designer Shea Vanderpoort, Costume Designer Wendell C. Carmichael and intimacy coordinator Megan Prahl. Choreography is by Patrick McCullom. The production stage manager is Erin Newsom. Chris Fields and Meghan McEnery produce for the Echo Theater Company.

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