Experience the West Coast Premiere of A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE at 905 Cole Theatre

A black and white cookie is a classic New York deli treat, a large cookie with half-chocolate and half-vanilla frosting. It's also a metaphor for the unlikely friendship between the two fellows who are the main characters of this new comedy.

Harold Wilson is a 71--year-old Black veteran of the Vietnam conflict. A Republican, he voted for Nixon, Reagan and Dubya. He's had a newsstand for thirty years, but faces imminent eviction. He reopened his business after the pandemic lockdown only to find his rent has skyrocketed.

Albie Sands, a burnt-out 60s radical, is nominally Jewish (he's an atheist whose favorite sandwich is ham and swiss). He wants Harold to fight his landlord to save his business.

Carol, Harold's antisemitic niece, distrusts Albie and wants Harold to take a buyout from his landlord.

Will Harold and Albie stand up to the person that Albie calls a "corporate parasite?" Or will they stand down and be swept aside?

Gary Morgenstein is the playwright. The Brooklyn-based writer's other plays include A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx; Free Palestine; and Walking Charlie. His novels include A Mound Over Hell; A Fastball for Freedom; and A Dugout for Peace.

Tudi Roche directs. She has directed musicals and plays in New York and Los Angeles. Also an actor she appeared on Broadway in Harrigan n' Hart and A Day in Hollywood/A Night in Ukraine, and toured with The Magic Show.

The cast includes Tommy Franklin, Morry Schorr, Aisha Kabia, Laura Trent and Dylan Bowers.

Production design Tudi Roche. Lighting design: Selena Price. Sound design: Ben Rock. Stage manager: Stephen Juhl.

"The play, with its determination to reflect hard truths about fear, disease and bigotry, is ultimately positive and uplifting and deserves to be seen...."- The Jewish Voice and Opinion.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: A Black and White Cookie. West Coast Premiere engagement of a comedy.

WHO: Written by Gary Morgenstein. Directed by Tudi Roche. Produced by Shelby Janes for SkyPilot Theatre Company.

WHERE: 905 Cole Theatre, 905 N. Cole Ave., Hollywood, CA 90038.

WHEN: July 21-August 20, 2023. Fri. and Sat. at 8:00 p.m., Sun. At 3:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $40.

ONLINE TICKETING: Click Here