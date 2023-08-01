Experience Shakespeare Like Never Before with ANDRONICUS! TITUS WITH TEN CLOWNS at Open the Portal

Titus Andronicus like you've never seen it before...funny!

After a jam-packed sold-out run of ANDRONICUS!, Titus with Ten Clowns in 2018, Rose Bochner and Mat Severns are back with a remount of the show, bigger and better! Known for turning classic texts into farces and puppet shows, Rose and Mat are officially announcing the creation of CHAOTÍQUE COMPANY and bringing ANDRONICUS! back with flying colors as their first foray under the new name. The show will be outdoors, the way they like it, at the space at Open the Portal (147 N Ave 18). Performances are August 31, September 1, September 7, September 8, September 14, September 16. Tickets are $20 or $30, depending on seat category and can be purchased on Click Here or at the door.

''ANDRONICUS! Titus with Ten Clowns" is a 90-mintue (or less) comedic version of Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus directed by Rose Bochner, with Technical Direction by Mat Severns. An upside-down version of Shakespeare's first attempt at a tragedy, performed as a full-on comedy. We'll play with the audience, a bunch of text, some jumpin' music, and our own damn selves. Its classical theatre, vaudeville, improv, and concert vibes, in an easily digestible, kick-ass package.

Drunks, clowns, puppets, severed limbs, and pie made out of people! The production will be performed at an awesome outdoor venue in Lincoln Heights. After each performance, audiences are encouraged to stay and have a drink, maybe a piece of pie, and have a good time!

Rose Bochner painstakingly cut out half the play, attempting to keep only the funny stuff. Mining for comic gold while honoring dramaturgy and the text, makes this production of Shakespeare's first attempt at a tragedy an inventive combination of the traditional and the strange.

Audiences are encouraged to have a couple cocktails and a nice dinner before arriving a little early for the live pre-show music. Let us lull you into a false sense of security and then slap you in the face with a good time. Even people who hate Shakespeare will probably like this.

"Our hope is people will show up kinda tipsy," Bochner said.

ANDRONICUS! is directed by Shakespeare in the Square co-founder Rose Bochner and is Technically Directed by Disney Imagineer (and husband) Mat Severns. The cast features: Timothy P. Brown, Carlos Chavez, Jack deSanz, Victoria Frings, Duncan Gregory, Constantine Malahias, Paige McGhee, Christopher Merlino, Ned Record, Noam Tomaschoff.

The design team for ANDRONICUS! is Mat and Rose. Musical Director Lauren Fisher. The band is Jon Hess, Rachel Hopkins, and Emily Hubbard. Assistant Director is Peter Arndt, and Assistant Technical Director is Quinn Chilton.