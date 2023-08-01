Experience Shakespeare Like Never Before with ANDRONICUS! TITUS WITH TEN CLOWNS at Open the Portal

A remount of the hilarious Shakespearean farce.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Photo 1 VIDEO: Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 2 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24 Photo 3 A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24
A Darker Version Of 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes To Long Beach Photo 4 A Darker Version Of 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes To Long Beach

Experience Shakespeare Like Never Before with ANDRONICUS! TITUS WITH TEN CLOWNS at Open the Portal

Titus Andronicus like you've never seen it before...funny!

After a jam-packed sold-out run of ANDRONICUS!, Titus with Ten Clowns in 2018, Rose Bochner and Mat Severns are back with a remount of the show, bigger and better! Known for turning classic texts into farces and puppet shows, Rose and Mat are officially announcing the creation of CHAOTÍQUE COMPANY and bringing ANDRONICUS! back with flying colors as their first foray under the new name. The show will be outdoors, the way they like it, at the space at Open the Portal (147 N Ave 18). Performances are August 31, September 1, September 7, September 8, September 14, September 16. Tickets are $20 or $30, depending on seat category and can be purchased on Click Here or at the door.

''ANDRONICUS! Titus with Ten Clowns" is a 90-mintue (or less) comedic version of Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus directed by Rose Bochner, with Technical Direction by Mat Severns. An upside-down version of Shakespeare's first attempt at a tragedy, performed as a full-on comedy. We'll play with the audience, a bunch of text, some jumpin' music, and our own damn selves. Its classical theatre, vaudeville, improv, and concert vibes, in an easily digestible, kick-ass package.

Drunks, clowns, puppets, severed limbs, and pie made out of people! The production will be performed at an awesome outdoor venue in Lincoln Heights. After each performance, audiences are encouraged to stay and have a drink, maybe a piece of pie, and have a good time!

Rose Bochner painstakingly cut out half the play, attempting to keep only the funny stuff. Mining for comic gold while honoring dramaturgy and the text, makes this production of Shakespeare's first attempt at a tragedy an inventive combination of the traditional and the strange.

Audiences are encouraged to have a couple cocktails and a nice dinner before arriving a little early for the live pre-show music. Let us lull you into a false sense of security and then slap you in the face with a good time. Even people who hate Shakespeare will probably like this.

"Our hope is people will show up kinda tipsy," Bochner said.

ANDRONICUS! is directed by Shakespeare in the Square co-founder Rose Bochner and is Technically Directed by Disney Imagineer (and husband) Mat Severns. The cast features: Timothy P. Brown, Carlos Chavez, Jack deSanz, Victoria Frings, Duncan Gregory, Constantine Malahias, Paige McGhee, Christopher Merlino, Ned Record, Noam Tomaschoff.

The design team for ANDRONICUS! is Mat and Rose. Musical Director Lauren Fisher. The band is Jon Hess, Rachel Hopkins, and Emily Hubbard. Assistant Director is Peter Arndt, and Assistant Technical Director is Quinn Chilton.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
LA Big Band Alumni to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Select Sunday Series Photo
LA Big Band Alumni to Celebrate 25th Anniversary with Select Sunday Series

Join the renowned LA Big Band Alumni as they celebrate their 25th anniversary with a series of monthly performances at Hollywood Post 43. Don't miss the opportunity to witness their musical excellence and enjoy their iconic Big Band Jazz, Swing, and Classic Vocal Pop Standards. For more information, visit their website.

2
Interview: Steve Czarneckis Back Again to Raise Havoc in LES MIZ Photo
Interview: Steve Czarnecki's Back Again to Raise Havoc in LES MIZ

The U.S. tour of Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables lands in Los Angeles at the Pantages Theatre beginning August 1, 2023.James Powell and Laurene Connor co-direct a cast of 40+ triple threats. Le Miz veteran Steve Czarnecki returns this time in the roles of Factory Foreman and Brujon.

3
Interview: Emerson Collins Carries THE RED SUITCASE & Much More Photo
Interview: Emerson Collins Carries THE RED SUITCASE & Much More

Jiggs Jurgess’ The Red Suitcase world premieres August 12, 2023, at the Broadwater Theatre Main Stage. Del Shores directs this co-production of P3 Theatre Company, the Del Shores Foundation and Beard Collins Shores Productions with the cast of Emerson Collins, Kristen McCullough, Bruce Melena, Charlotte Louise White, Mat Hayes, Pam Trotter and Tiago Santos. Emerson was most gracious in finding time to answer a few of my queries.

4
Review: STEW at Pasadena Playhouse Photo
Review: STEW at Pasadena Playhouse

STEW – a Pulitzer Prize finalist - is a lot more complicated than it presents. You might have questions about what has transpired. But a bit of ambiguity is a good thing especially when you have actors like Roslyn Ruff, Samantha Miller, Jasmine Ashanti and especially LisaGay Hamilton to muddy the creative waters.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick
The Ford (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Theatre Plays Show
Event (8/05-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Coffee Comedy Hour
The Broadwater Second Stage (2/25-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven at the Bowl
Hollywood Bowl (8/29-8/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bach and Mendelssohn on Sept 7th
Hollywood Bowl (9/07-9/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You